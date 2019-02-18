Also: Character test, vengeful Dems

No need to cry in our margaritas

From 1986 to 2015, The Farmland Trust studied the Cost of Community Service — What does it cost to provide municipal services compared to tax revenue collected. They stopped in 2015 because the results seldom varied. In over 150 studies, they found the cost to provide municipal services on residential properties was always higher than the tax revenue they generated. The median ratio was 1 to 1.16 — meaning for every $1 in tax revenue, the municipality had to spend $1.16 to provide services.

So let’s not weep crocodile tears over the $800M of expected lost tax revenue on the defunct Latitude Margaritaville Phase II project. Applying that median ratio on tax revenue of $800 million shows that the cost of service would be $928 million; so really, by not building the second phase the city saves $128 million in municipal services. Builders may want us to believe that this type of residential development will lower our property taxes, but the COCS studies clearly show otherwise.

In fairness, the COCS studies show that business properties have a positive ratio of revenue-to-cost of service. But in our city, the businesses we attract are typically low wage. New jobs that don’t pay a living wage create an entirely new set of problems for our city that can easily overwhelm that positive ratio, particularly when these new businesses are given tax abatements for many years.

Before we approve one more residential development or grant one more tax abatement, we need to develop a cohesive plan to protect the economic and environmental health of our city for the people who already live here.

Anne Ruby, Daytona Beach

To see the study go to farmlandinfo.org/sites/default/files/Cost_of_Community_Services_Studies_AFT_FIC_201609.pdf

Sayings pertinent

The following was written by the Rev. William J. H. Boetcker, who lectured around the United States about industrial relations at the turn of the 20th century:

• You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.

• You cannot help small men by tearing down big men.

• You cannot help the poor man by destroying the rich.

• You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer.

• You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than your income.

• You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatreds.

• You cannot establish security on borrowed money.

• You cannot build character and courage by taking away men’s initiative and independence.

• You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.

How very true and timely!

Nancy B. Roeder, Ormond Beach

Driving an agenda

It is obvious to me by now that most Congressional Democrats’ issue with President Donald Trump is that they hate him for winning the 2016 election and upsetting their goal to not "Make America Great Again" — and will do anything to prevent him from doing so with their obstructive actions.

A reasonable person needs only to realize that the current Democratic leaders in Congress, as well as Trump’s predecessor, supported a wall to further secure our southern border before Trump announced his candidacy for president. The only reason they are against it now is because Trump has been and still is for it.

This hate of Trump has also resulted in the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the alleged collusion with the Russians. I believe there wasn’t, and still isn’t, any evidence to support such an allegation, let alone the fact that collusion is not a crime.

On the other hand these same Democrats, with some assistance from biased individuals in the Justice Department, have not only ignored, but exonerated Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured personal computer at her home where ample evidence exists that disclosure of classified U.S. government information to unsecured sources occurred, as well as the destruction of subpoenaed evidence requested by a Congressional Committee investigating the matter.

The reason these two events occurred can only be attributed to the hate of Trump, which is the real cause of the divisiveness in the U.S.A. and not his politics.

Norm Anderson, Daytona Beach