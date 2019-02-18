Idealized models for the perfect marriage abound, leading to frustrating, unattainable and unrealistic goals for most couples.

Finding your soulmate and making your marriage into a blissful zone of perfect coupledom are touted as standards for success. Little mention is made of the potential for harm when most individual marriages cannot achieve these standards.

Based on the pioneering and well-researched work of John Gottman and associates at the University of Washington, several key factors are identified in a realistic profile of a good marriage. Describing a "sound marital house," the foundation of a healthy marriage includes:

1) Well-articulated and detailed love maps.

2) Mutual admiration and fondness between partners.

3) A strong habit of turning toward one another rather than away whenever one partner asks for attention.

Each partner in a good marriage has taken the time to learn their partners' preferences and uses this information (or love map) to act in ways that will please the other.

Healthy marriages have partners who admire and like their spouse. Partners find one another interesting, worthy of respect and acceptance. Basic admiration is converted into action and responsiveness by giving their mate attention when asked for, both in words and actions.

The level of health or illness present in this behavioral foundation sets the stage for "sentiment override." This is the ability to cut your spouse some slack when he or she is acting in ways you don't like.

Strong marriages composed of solid love maps, fondness, admiration and disposition to turn toward the spouse when called will develop positive sentiment override — the willingness, for example, to not take it personally when your spouse has a bad day at work and takes it out on you.

Unhealthy marriages lack knowledge of spouses' likes/dislikes, are weak on fondness and admiration between partners, and tend to ignore, make excuses and not turn toward the spouse when called, thereby producing "negative sentiment override." The tendency is to assume the worst possible interpretation of the spouse's irritating behavior.

Gottman estimates that over 50 percent of all problems any couple addresses in their marriage will most likely not be possible to solve. Given this, a couple can easily fall into a state of perpetual warfare, taking sides in each problem and relentlessly try to convince their spouse that the problem is solvable — if only they would change or capitulate.

Couples with strong marital friendship, who give the benefit of the doubt when arguing, do much better when facing problems than do couples with weaker friendships. These couples can become very polarized on tough issues and fall farther apart. Sometimes they divorce.

Couples who thrive are able to communicate basic respect and acceptance to one another in spite of perpetual problems. Dialogue is created around these issues rather than gridlock. Each chooses to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Four problematic behaviors have been outlined in the research, and occur when couples cannot well handle insolvable problems. These behaviors tend to accurately predict the likelihood of divorce:

1) Criticism: Troubled couples often attack each other in global ways, defaming each other's character rather than carefully describing behaviors that have been annoying.

2) Contempt: Much criticism can mutate into contempt, where spouses judge each other and often assume that they themselves are morally superior to their mate.

3) Defensiveness: Becoming defensive when attacked leads to less communication, less listening, less understanding of complaints and increasing counter-attacking. A vicious cycle can spiral downward rapidly, further extinguishing positive sentiment in the relationship.

4) Stonewalling: Finally, one of the partners may try to escape from the fighting by stonewalling, or remaining silent, eyes averted and arms crossed during the exchange. This behavior is guaranteed to inflame the partner all the more.

Seeking antidotes to these behaviors is the central focus of marriage and family psychotherapy. With Gottman and other therapists, global and harsh criticisms by couples are rephrased into softer, more focused complaints.

Displays of contempt are combated by encouraging spouses to reconnect with their mutual fondness and admiration. By encouraging each partner to take some of the responsibility for marital problems, defensiveness and combativeness are combated and often reduced. Stonewalling is worked on by encouraging more self-expression and openness of communication.

Gottman shares the view, held by other psychotherapists as well, that a healthy marriage is simply one where spouses basically like one another and can successfully live together in relative peace.

F. Douglas Stephenson, LCSW, BCD, is a retired psychotherapist and former social work instructor in the University of Florida department of psychiatry.