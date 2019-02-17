Tony recognized potential.

Tony Ledbetter had seen more than his share of Republican candidates since he first campaigned here for Bob Dole in 1996. But from the moment he saw Donald Trump come down that escalator, everything was different.

Tony sensed instinctively that presidential politics would never be quite the same. He got on the Trump train early and never looked back. I could see early on that Trump and Ledbetter were kindred spirits.

They shared a dogged determination to win. Neither man was bound by political correctness. Both had take-charge personalities with a special acumen for recruiting and organizing talented people with diverse talents for a common purpose. Once he gave someone a task, he trusted them to get it done. Chaos sometimes ensued, but positive change often resulted.

Tony Ledbetter is known to some as the father of Volusia County’s Republican Voter Guide. He insisted nonpartisan elections are a sham, and that voters deserve to know where the candidates really stand politically. He withstood withering criticism from those who favored the status quo. Tony and his hundreds of dedicated GOP troops never relented.

Tony recognized potential. He saw it in Ron DeSantis from the time of his first congressional campaign. They became fast friends and Tony was at his side all the way to victory.

By May 4, 2017, Volusia County turned Republican red for the first time in its history dating back to its pre-Civil War founding in 1854. Tony didn’t do that alone — he had a dedicated corps of volunteers to help and a Trump candidacy that motivated thousands of independents and Democrats to flip to the GOP.

Volusia County provided President Trump with much of his 2016 winning edge in Florida. The same was true in 2018 for DeSantis and Rick Scott, who won razor-thin victories in fiercely fought races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Tony recruited Tom and Nancy Coriale to organize hundreds of volunteers to hand out voter guides at polling places. Republicans often flood the zone at polling places, politely making the case for electing the GOP ticket. Volusia County’s entire delegation to the Florida Legislature is now Republican thanks in large measure to that volunteer effort. The chairman was fond of telling the troops: “No more Democrats.” He stayed true to his word. He played for Team GOP and no one else.

The Tony Ledbetter we knew and admired was decades in the making. Yet he was always looking forward to the next new strategy for getting out a winning message.

Shortly after the Trump inaugural, Tony told me he wanted to create a radio show to defend the President’s “America First Agenda” against the slings and arrows of fake news, “Never-Trump RINOS,” “Delusional Democrats” and the “Resistance.” So together we created “Trump Talk Live,” a weekly hour-long talk show on WNDB that chronicled and defended the President’s first year.

Tony understood the power of social media and so we developed Facebook and Twitter pages featuring hourly updates on the political world.

Tony and many capable volunteers set up active phone banks, door to door campaigns, voter guide mailings. He was proud to promote our teenaged Republicans, who won recognition as the top TARS club in America.

He was a Florida field general for the Trump campaign in 2016. His office in Holly Hill served as the warehouse and central depot for every Trump sign that carpeted Florida. Tony would recruit hard-working volunteer crews to unload and then reload truckloads of campaign materials and then drive them in rented trucks to every corner of the Sunshine State.

He booked A-list Lincoln Day Dinner headliners at the Ocean Center including Benghazi warrior Kris Paronto, Judge Jeanine and Dr. Sebastian Gorka. These premier events were huge successes and provided us with financial resources to mount successful voter drives.

He didn’t win every election, but he won more than his share and managed to transform the political landscape of Volusia County. He was fond of telling the troops that he woke up every day “thanking God that Donald Trump is our President.” He considered it the honor of his life that he was one of Florida’s 29 Electors to cast a ballot for Trump.

When Tony believed in you, he was all in. He expected everyone on his team to do the same. A lot of very successful generals and football coaches are cut from the same cloth. There was no halfway, no rest, no time for excuses.

He believed the Biblical wisdom of I Corinthians 14:8: “for if the trumpet give an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself to the battle?” His clarion call was action. HIs cause was the greatness of the America we all love. His people were those who shared his passion.

His dear wife Toni Wright told me his only regret was that cancer robbed him of the time to say a proper goodbye to his extended family in the Republican Party.

I worked closely with Tony. He never had the time to stop, until time stopped for him. But he lived for the cause, and inspired us all to carry on in his example.

I suspect Tony would want us to know that his life and work speak for themselves. Rest well, true and faithful patriot servant.

Baker is the communications director for the Volusia County Republican Executive Committee.