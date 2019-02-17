Once upon a time, no one would have thought that the death of William H. Bashaw would go largely unnoticed. His name was synonymous with public education in Manatee County, and he had a long, successful career.

But his death was little noticed in the public realm, the result of the passage of time, the loss of his colleagues, and a steady influx of newcomers unaware of the community's past.

Fortunately, the Manatee County School District issued a respectful press release on Feb. 9, the day of his death.

Bashaw, a Gainesville native and military veteran, moved to Manatee County in 1962 to serve as district finance officer. He was elevated to assistant superintendent in 1968 and became superintendent in 1970.

As the release stated, Bashaw assumed the superintendency "during the turbulent days of segregation" — actually, the turbulent days of desegregation.

Bashaw was assistant superintendent to Jack Davidson when Manatee was ordered in April 1970 to desegregate, through busing, by U.S. District Judge Benjamin Krentzman.

The school district complied after then-Gov. Claude Kirk, a headline-grabbing showboat, briefly suspended Davidson and the School Board — and, along with the sheriff at the time, literally took control of district headquarters in Manatee.

Kirk and his high-ranking aides folded when Krentzman threatened to hold them in contempt.

In an April 2000 interview with a University of Florida oral history project, Bashaw said he supported desegregation but was concerned about the almost-immediate implementation of the plan to bus both white and black students to different schools — nearly half the district's student population. No wonder: the plan was controversial and complex, and Bashaw was in charge of the logistics.

Bashaw became superintendent in October 1970, when tensions remained high, and served until 1983 — giving him the longest tenure of any appointed superintendent in Manatee, an amazing feat in light of the circumstances he faced.

He was a good athlete but didn't look the part in public, appearing slim, dressing in suit and tie, and demonstrating the steadiness that served the district well. He and his alter ego, the burly and gregarious assistant superintendent Gene Witt, provided uncommon stability and continuity of trustworthy leadership. (Witt was superintendent from 1983 to 1994; he died four years ago.)

Dale Jensen, who served as Manatee's supervisor of music from 1971 to 1992, told me a perfect summary: "We were very fortunate to have had two leaders with such honor, integrity and commitment to the community."

Ninety-one at his death, memories of Bashaw's contributions have faded, but they should not be forgotten.

Tom Tryon is opinion editor.