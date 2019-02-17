Lives at risk in expansion of birthing center services

I read with dismay the report on the Florida Legislature's exploring expansion of what services might be available at free-standing birthing centers. As a retired obstetrician-gynecologist I cannot fathom the scope of the potential danger to pregnant women and their offspring.

My professional career as an obstetrician involved supervising residents and certified midwives in a hospital environment. Most obstetricians will confirm that in the best of environments, where emergencies can be handled in minutes, the outcomes may be disastrous.

I cannot for the life of me envision a free-standing birthing center having the capacity to respond in a timely fashion to an obstetric emergency requiring a surgical intervention. It is difficult enough to respond in a well-equipped and well-managed hospital environment.

Perhaps this committee might better spend its time addressing the abysmal maternal mortality rate in this state. It is six times greater than in California.

Seymour Ziegelman, M.D., Sarasota

To reduce mass shootings, outlaw assault weapons

Imagine what the outcomes might have been if assault weapons had not been available at Sandy Hook, Orlando, Las Vegas, the Texas church and Parkland.

These are just some examples of the carnage that still sweeps our country because of the use of these guns. All the weapons used in those shootings were purchased legally, even by the mentally unstable.

Why can we not make these dangerous weapons illegal for private citizens to possess? They are not necessary to hunt, shoot targets or protect our homes.

The NRA and gun lobby buy off the politicians, who refuse to make them illegal, but a lot of people are voting for those politicians or they would not be in office.

Also there are those who say the government would next come and take handguns used to protect your homes. Oh boy.

Now we want to arm teachers to take out the shooters before they kill or maim even more children.

Give us sanity! The real heroes will be those gun owners who have the guts to step up and say no more. We do not need these weapons, except for the military in time of war. Make them illegal.

Susan L. Ward-Steinman, Venice

One person's 'eyesores' are another's works of art

In response to the letter “Eyesores were erected in Sarasota roundabouts”:

I have heard that “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” and “art is very personal.” I happen to like the art installations that the letter writer dislikes and I do not consider them blemishes or tasteless.

I want to thank the people who have the artistic experience and vision that make it possible to give us the opportunity to enjoy this art in our Sarasota community, even if it is controversial.

Carolyn Nathan, Sarasota

Militarization of police lacks adequate oversight

A new Congress means new legislative priorities, and it is of the utmost importance that the militarization of the police is brought to our representatives’ attention.

Weapons and supplies from the military do not belong on our streets, regardless of the supposed savings for the police department or taxpayer.

The 1033 program is the Department of Defense’s method of reallocating military surplus, from microwaves and cabinets to armored vehicles and weaponized drones.

Both Sarasota and Manatee law enforcement agencies have received supplies from this program. The high-dollar items are a combat vehicle and a helicopter.

The 1033 program has been woefully mismanaged, or really un-managed, as legislation currently no law that provides any oversight or accountability of this program.

The Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act provides both of these much-needed measures to this program, while still supporting our police forces. The continued militarization of our police forces protects no one, and especially hurts communities of color.

I urge community members, Rep. Vern Buchanan, and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio to support this act upon its reintroduction to Congress.

Katie Thurson, Sarasota

Refusal to vaccinate can be a fatal decision

I am amazed at the number of parents who refuse to allow their children to be vaccinated against dangerous and possibly fatal diseases.

I grew up during the 1930s, when childhood disease was rampant. The most feared was infantile paralysis, later called polio.

Each summer brought an outbreak of this dread disease, which primarily afflicted children (though many adults contracted the illness, most notably Franklin Roosevelt).

The development of vaccines to prevent, polio, measles and other diseases has been a godsend.

My sister died from polio when I was very young. She was just six years old. I have no memory of her, but I remember my mother's lifelong sadness over her death.

Must it take the death of a child to get these misinformed parents to do the right thing and have their children vaccinated?

Lawrence Bagnoli, Sarasota