When I was growing up, school was very hard for me because reading did not come easily. Imagine how scary it was to sit in class with peers for a child who struggled to read. I was terrified when teachers asked me to read out loud. I would read and reread words, and my brain would tell me I was reading one word when it was actually another word.

The embarrassment and insecurity made me so scared to read in front of my peers that I would count students and sentences, so I knew exactly when my turn was coming. This was all to plan my escape to the restroom. Friday spelling tests usually triggered a stomach ache and trip to the school nurse as well. When my teacher would display my classwork on the bulletin board, it clearly was not the same quality as my classmates. This was just another source of anxiety.

Reading was especially frustrating because I knew I was smart, I just didn’t understand why I could not understand and why my mind was always playing tricks on me.

Then I met Mrs. Hodges at Ward-Highlands Elementary School. She recognized what was happening. She helped me understand I had dyslexia. Dyslexia is a disorder that makes learning to read difficult. It makes it difficult to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols. Mrs. Hodges helped by letting me know I just had a different way of learning. After she and other caring teachers helped me improve my literacy skills, my love for reading launched. Thanks to them, I acquired the foundational skills, including spelling rules and context clues, to help me catch up to my classmates.

Over the years, I also developed my own personal strategies. In college, I discovered I was an auditory learner, someone who must hear things to have the best chance of learning. As an adult, I still struggle at times with dyslexia, especially when I’m tired. This is a life-long challenge for me. I will always need to remind myself to slow down and think about what I am reading and take a break when I’m tired.

As an accomplished, professional adult, I’ve learned to work around it. I am forced to pay attention to every single word, but it’s not such a bad thing. The listening skills I developed as a child are now an asset in my professional life. Some even say it gives me a little bit of an edge.

I will be forever thankful for caring teachers who recognized and helped me develop my learning style and encouraged me to read. Reading is important in my family, and as a parent, I stress the importance of reading with my children.

As an adult who has managed dyslexia and a parent of a child who has a learning disability, I’ve discovered how important it is to believe in your children and encourage them to read.

Reading is an essential skill everyone needs. If you want options when it comes to your child’s literacy skills, check out our district’s “Community Reads” page at www.marionschools.net. You’ll find tremendous resources there to help your child beyond the normal school experience.

Read with your children every day, and if they struggle, do not allow the struggle to frustrate them; instead, allow it to strengthen them. Remember, where you begin doesn’t determine where you will end.

— Stephen Ayres is the director of School Choice, Magnet Programs and Records for Marion County Public Schools. A Forest High graduate, he joined the district as a teacher in 1999 and served as assistant principal and principal at Dunnellon High School. He and his wife have two children, both products of Marion County Public Schools.