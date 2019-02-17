What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368.

• Recent communications from Sun readers have suggested that the University of Florida should buy its electricity from GRU instead of Duke Energy. The reason UF does not use GRU is very simple: UF saves a large amount of money buying from the cheaper, well-managed, privately owned, regulated monopoly that is Duke Energy. GRU is an unregulated monopoly which is run by the Gainesville City Commission and has been mismanaged for years.

• I couldn’t believe my eyes reading Thursday’s (Feb. 7) Gainesville Sun page one headline: “Living paycheck to paycheck”’ to simply perhaps have a roof over your head and food. To then the Local section: “(City mulls) raises for city’s best-paid employees.” I’m sure each one of them lives in a nice home and eats a good meal one or two or three times every day.

• The article in yesterday’s (Feb. 11) paper about the shooting drills — the ALICE training: It is harmful, and y’all need to think of a way for elementary children to be done different than middle and high school (students). Children are having nightmares from the drill, not knowing it’s a drill.

• Contrary to a writer’s statement that parks and green spaces are for the amusement of well-off government employees, these spaces provide healthy air for all the citizens who use them.

• I wish to commend our library for their magazine racks where we can take magazines we’re finished with and put them on the rack, and anybody who wishes to read it can take it home and do so. I’ve always regretted in past years that I read a magazine and put it in recycling; it seems to wasteful. Now we have a great solution.

• All our roads are heavily littered, and our roads are stained by illegal dumping of fluids by tankers, many from out of town.

• I was driving on State Road 26 outside Newberry towards Trenton, and lo and behold there was a Keith Perry campaign sign there — a big one. Doesn’t he know the election’s over with? Time to take the sign down.

• A recent letter writer to The Sun stated that taxpayers should not have to pay for a wall on our Southern border. Well, considering that the American taxpayer’s already burdened with the enormous costs resulting from uncontrolled illegal immigration, paying for a wall seems like a bargain.

• A letter to the editor quoted Romans 13:1-2 as proof that God placed Trump in office. I did not see any evangelical Christians quoting that verse when President Obama was in office. I think I see a double standard here.

• The Feb. 10 comment advocating that, as a prerequisite of running for president, one has to hold public office: That’s what’s wrong with Washington now; career politicians with their own agenda for wealth, notoriety, etc. I offer a better prerequisite: The candidate must have served in the military. They’ve already proven selflessness and love of country.

• Listen to the El Paso mayor. He said that Trump makes false claims about El Paso, Texas’s crime rate to try and bolster support for his border wall. The lies continue, for what?

• You can’t have both a global economy and ban air flights. Just sayin’.