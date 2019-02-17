On March 12, many of Palm Beach County’s cities will be holding elections for mayors and city council or commission members and, in a few cases, voting on referendums.

Over the next two weeks, having interviewed candidates and examined their records, we will be publishing our endorsements for the elections in a number of those towns: West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves and Highland Beach.

First up, Lake Worth.

Long seen as a town of quirky charm that was forever failing to realize its full potential, the 106-year-old city has been moving forward recently. City streets are getting overdue makeovers thanks to a $40 million bond issue approved in 2016. New security cameras are popping up, part of the 10-year infrastructure program that county residents okayed that year by passing a penny hike in the sales tax.

Two first-term members of the city commission who have helped propel these changes are looking for reelection.

In District 2, Omari Hardy, 29, is defending his seat against Cathy Turk, 57, an semi-retired owner of a human-resources business who is active in her Tropical Ridge neighborhood. Turk is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, pointing out, for example, that the city lacks a comprehensive plan for spending the $20 million expected from the penny sales tax increase.

Hardy happens to agree that a full-fledged spending plan is needed but that only one other commission member has joined him in advocating for one; thus, city leaders are working without one. But beyond that, he says: “Over the past two years, we’ve been able to accomplish a lot.”

Hardy notes that crime in Lake Worth fell 17 percent in 2017, and 27 percent in the first half of 2018 -- “and I had a hand in that,” he told the Post Editorial Board. The reasons, he says, include a record number of sheriff’s deputies on patrol and the purchase of license-plate scanners that are intercepting stolen cars entering the city, often by drivers intent on committing burglaries or other crimes.

Hardy, who teaches civics in a Palm Beach County public school, pitched proposals to the school district that is easing severe overcrowding in two of the city’s elementary schools. Recognizing education’s importance in lifting up Lake Worth’s struggling neighborhoods, he wants fellow commissioners to take a cue from more-affluent Wellington and donate city money to local principals to reward exceptional teachers.

To increase the stock of affordable housing, Hardy proposes updating city codes to allow more houses to be built on the spacious lots that distinguish many of Lake Worth’s older streets.

Hardy has ideas and energy. Although he is still learning on the job -- he made a rookie error in proposing a thinly researched ordinance on slumlords that died without even a discussion -- his presence on the commission is clearly a plus.

In District 4, three challengers are trying to unseat first-term incumbent Herman Robinson: Richard Guercio, who publishes the Palm Beach County Educator; Tom Copeland, a marketing director for a law firm and owner of a real estate brokerage in West Palm Beach; and William Joseph, a private investigator. Joseph declined to meet with the Editorial Board.

Robinson, 73, has been a low-key advocate for many of the better things that have been coming from city government: the license-plate readers, an internal auditor to analyze city operations, a reduction in sober homes. He’s helped the city inch forward on revitalizing the beachside Casino complex and its crumbling and closed swimming pool that he sees as a potential family-friendly, tourist-drawing gem.

Guercio, 61, an avid volunteer for city events and organizations who formerly chaired the city’s finance advisory board and bond oversight committee, displays an intricate knowledge of Lake Worth’s city-owned electric utility.

Copeland, 34, is a high-octane campaigner who pitches an array of proposals. He says he’d build consensus for a parking and mobility plan for downtown, push for a comprehensive plan for the Casino complex and press for more spending on infrastructure -- and that’s just for his “first year in office.” Alone among the candidates, he advocates closing the beachside pool permanently and replacing it with a community pool on city-owned land in a low-income neighborhood where the city’s neediest residents would have easier access to it.

Moving the pool may prove too radical an idea for other commissioners, but we give Copeland credit for taking an out-of-the-box approach to a long-vexing problem. We also appreciate that he wants to hold “frequent public input workshops” to develop a comprehensive vision for the city.

We endorse Omari Hardy and Tom Copeland for the Lake Worth City Commission.