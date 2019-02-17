A wide range of social factors can determine the health, not only of individuals but entire communities.

To set a stage where everyone in Volusia and Flagler counties can be healthy, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) is bringing people together to explore and address a variety of factors that influence health. It is a collaborative process that’s undertaken every three years. And it’s a process to which everyone can provide input to ensure the information gathered accurately depicts the challenges people face.

Volusia County, our local hospitals and the health departments of both Volusia and Flagler counties are developing a Community Health Needs Assessment for both counties — a a collection of data that is used to develop goals to improve health outcomes. It’s this data that allows us to set a course to improve the health of our communities.

The process begins with an online survey — the results of which provide the foundation of the needs assessment. This data and associated resources are used to address social, environmental and economic conditions in each of the counties. That’s why it is important to ensure this foundation is solid and representative of people across both counties.

We encourage everyone to be heard through the survey. It can be completed online at countyhealthsurvey.com .

The required Community Health Needs Assessment provides the hospitals and the health department an opportunity to work collaboratively, and minimize duplication of effort. It also allows the agencies to identify economic and social disparities and unmet needs in each of the counties. Together we can plan and implement local strategies to improve the health of communities. We also can assist in advocacy to ensure effective programs are implemented.

Often people assign the responsibility of public health solely to the health department. While the agency does take a lead role to prevent, promote and treat disease, a wide range of social factors can determine the health, not only of individuals but entire communities. Public health officials cannot work alone to create or improve the social conditions that allow everyone to be healthy. That’s why the health departments partner with local agencies and non-profits daily to address the wide-reaching needs of our citizens.

Through this assessment, we will identify the top community health needs in Volusia and Flagler counties. This is a broad approach to describe complex factors related to poverty and unmet needs, including food and nutrition, health and medical care, housing and neighborhoods, and workforce and economic opportunity. These are the types of issues that affect the health of our public.

Once the top community needs are identified, they will be addressed in a three-year Community Health Improvement Plan. The plan will include specific targets and actions on which the agencies and their partners will focus until the next assessment in 2022.

With the needs assessment underway, Volusia and Flagler counties now are in a pivotal position to improve the health and well-being of residents. Working together is at the heart of making meaningful change. When we share a commitment to improve health, it can yield better results than working alone.

Help us to identify health priorities to make changes that will have a lasting impact and affect health. Make sure your voice is heard. Please complete the survey before February 28.

Boswell is director of the Department of Health — Volusia County.