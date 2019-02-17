I'll miss Tony because he was unique, and he was invariably helpful.

The last time I spoke with Tony Ledbetter was about a week before the November 2018 general election.

The night before, someone had put a couple bullet holes through the front window of the Volusia County Republican Party headquarters, located in a strip shopping center in South Daytona on Nova Avenue. Tony wanted to make sure The News-Journal was aware of it.

I asked Tony if the police had any idea who did it.

"Some idiot," he said — or something like that — in that Georgia accent, stretching "idiot" for what seemed like a couple extra syllables. Then he said good-bye and hung up.

Earl Tony Ledbetter was unpolished, ultra conservative, sometimes too partisan, and a relentless chairman of the Republican Party of Volusia County. In photos, he almost always wore a bemused smile.

The colon cancer doctors discovered just 10 weeks ago took Tony's life on Wednesday. He was 71.

I will miss him. Not because we were close — we weren't. And not because we held many of the same political views — we didn't, although I agree with his core beliefs about small government, low taxes and personal responsibility.

I'll miss Tony because he was unique, and he was invariably helpful. He never put on airs and he was comfortable in his own skin. And he knew how to win.

Tony was definitely was not slick. He was not clever with words. His views were sometimes too one-dimensional.

There was the time he waged protest against a 10th grade world history textbook used in Volusia County schools because the book contained a chapter about the rise of Muslim civilization but didn't also have a chapter about Christianity. To Tony, it didn't matter that the book was part of a chronology of textbooks, and that an earlier sixth grade history book contained a chapter about Christianity.

"He was a very black-and-white guy," Toni, his wife of 32 years, said after he passed last week.

Yes, very black and white — sometimes including his attire.

I saw Tony in the summer of 2016 at the Rockefeller Gardens park in Ormond Beach one Sunday. He was wearing a white Trump hat, a white Trump t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes, and white socks pulled halfway up to his knees, covering legs that were almost as white as his socks. He had that bemused smile on his face. I had to take a picture.

It was easy to underestimate Tony, and you did so at your peril.

In 2016, while Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign was ignoring Volusia County, hundreds upon hundreds of Trump signs popped up in yards across the county. That was Tony's doing. When Tony became "boss" of the Republicans in 2011, the county had more Democrats than Republicans. By last week, when Tony passed, the county had turned red.

Tony and I did not agree about Trump. Tony worshiped Trump; I don't. The day after Trump's 2017 inauguration, when I accurately pointed out on Facebook that Trump's inauguration audience at was significantly smaller than Obama's crowd in 2009, Tony replied: "Fake News!"

Still, last summer, when I called Tony looking for a "Make America Great Again" hat and some Trump socks for another conservative friend's birthday (John Graham, a businessman and the former president of Daytona International Speedway), he helped me find them. He laughed a little, knowing the Republicans were going to make money off me.

There's a photo posted on Tony's Facebook page last Christmas Eve. He and Toni are both wearing "Make Christmas Great Again" t-shirts, and both of them smiling. Written under the photo was this message: "We celebrate Merry Christmas for our savior Jesus Christ. To all of our friends and family we wish you a Merry Christmas! To all who suffer with loss or health we pray God looks after you!"

Rest in peace.

A memorial service for Tony Ledbetter will be held this Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange.