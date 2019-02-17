Across the county, cities are assembling lists of local priorities.

Most local leaders agree on two points: First, that the money from a proposed half-cent sales tax could be a deciding factor in Volusia County’s fight to avoid congested roads, protect a dwindling water supply and meet other high-priority infrastructure needs. In fact, it could be the only hope: The cost of meeting these needs will run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, and there’s no way city and county governments could wring that much out of their annual budgets.

Second, there’s a daunting amount of work to be done if voters are going to say “yes,” and very little time before the ballots go out for a mail election starting May 1. If this effort falls short of convincing wary voters, it could be years before anyone dares to try again.

Volusia County pulled the plug on a November 2018 vote, recognizing that voters were focused on impact fees that hadn’t been raised in 15 years. That issue has been dealt with; now it’s time to refocus on the sales tax. And many who support the half-cent levy worry that there won’t be enough time before May to make the case to voters: “They’re burning time,” lamented former County Council member Pat Northey of Deltona to The News-Journal’s Dustin Wyatt.

Fortunately, one key element is already underway. Across the county, cities are assembling lists of local priorities, probably based off the $1.4 billion list of projects that was identified in early 2018. Next, that list must be honed into a collection of projects that everyone can see the benefit of — putting aside parochial interests so more money can flow to regional traffic corridors and water projects. They should be ranked in the order of the greatest public good, with transparency and open debate.

At the same time, city and county officials should move forward on efforts to educate the public on the merits of “going big” with a levy that could produce $42 million a year for these major projects.

There are good arguments to make now, including the fact that about one-third of the tax revenue will come from people who don’t live in Volusia County. That’s fair, given that tourists and other visitors put wear and tear on local roads. There’s also the prospect of tackling the biggest needs up-front, using bonds to borrow against the revenue the sales tax will produce over its 20-year life. That will let local officials address needs before they become problems — at current low interest rates and, presumably, lower construction costs.

County Manager George Recktenwald has suggested public forums to get the word out. Volusia city and county leaders should also establish a web site where voters can study the figures at their leisure, read statements of support from their cities’ own elected officials and submit questions about the levy.

Local advocates for the half-cent levy can be inspired by two recent pitches: The School Board’s successful bid for its own half-cent levy for school construction, which also featured a detailed list of projects, and the city of New Smyrna Beach’s hastily assembled, but very impressive campaign in support of bonds to buy environmentally sensitive land on Turnbull Creek.

The two efforts shared common ground: They respected voters’ intelligence by providing comprehensive, factual arguments without alarmist rhetoric, and they gave voters a good idea of exactly what they were signing up for. Local advocates for the half-cent sales tax should follow suit.