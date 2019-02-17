There are three important principles involved in ethical journalism:

1. Report the truth. Because the full truth is not always available immediately, daily journalism updates the information to the best of our ability.

2. Act independently. Readers must be confident that reporting is not being influenced by outside sources.

3. Minimize harm. For instance, the Times-Union generally does not reveal the names of rape victims. However, saving someone embarrassment is not often a convincing reason to withhold informatio.

These thoughts came to mind during Sunshine Week, March 10 to 16, a week that was begun in Florida as Sunshine Sunday in 2002 and spread nationwide in 2005.

Florida has 1,122 exemptions to open government rules, a true death of a thousand cuts to public access.

Each session of the Legislature brings a new group of exemptions. Some have worthy motives but too often are overly broad or poorly crafted.

One example mentioned by the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee involves a bill inspired by the Parkland shootings.

Legislation has been filed that would create a public record exemption for all photos, audio and video recordings that depict the killing of a victim of mass violence, which is broadly defined as “all acts or events that cause or otherwise relate to the death of a person” who is killed in an act of mass violence.

While journalists are sensitive to the victims of crime, that sensitivity should not impede the public’s right to know how their law enforcement officers are doing.

In the case of Parkland, there was a monumental failure of law enforcement that was exposed by solid reporting, especially by the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale.

Titled “Unprepared and Overwhelmed,” the Sun Sentinel's multimedia work exposed the shocking lack of training, communication and coordination by many of the security personnel at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

To see an illustration of that reporting, go to this website: tinyurl.com/y7a7y5el

As the First Amendment Foundation notes, reporting revealed:

• Law enforcement deputies were slow to respond to the unfolding emergency.

• Law enforcement response violated currently accepted best practices in active shooter situations.

• hose in command failed to take charge and then gave flawed directions to their troops.

• Rescuers were blocked from entering the building as people inside were dying.

Body camera footage also proved critical, yielding things such as a deputy taking multiple minutes to put on his bulletproof vest, then hiding behind his car. The same body camera footage proved that some deputies had lied about their response in statements given after the fact.

Yes, we should be sensitive to victims while still protecting the greater need to know.

Email: mclark@jacksonville.com