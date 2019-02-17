After reading about Brightline’s dim financial picture, I was struck by the realization that South Florida’s rail future is Tri-Rail.

Tri-Rail needs to have express stops at West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, with the ability to transfer from the local trains to the express. This would speed the travel between West Palm Beach and Miami, and encourage more tourist travelers and daily commuters to use Tri-Rail in lieu of their cars.

James Koppelman, Delray Beach

Miller went too far

with vulgarity in cartoon

Wiley Miller suggests the vulgar words he included on the middle panel of his strip last Sunday were "not intended for public consumption." I beg to differ. When one looks at that panel, as usual, the words that appear in Miller's strip are unintelligible. But hidden among the same type of Miller's unreadable 'words' one can clearly see the subliminal message Miller intended to include in this cartoon.

Dropping Miller's strip from The Palm Beach Post was the right response to Miller's purposeful actions. I don't think he believed he would be caught.

Fortunately, there are persons in the news business who still hold to high standards and refuse to allow this type of unacceptable behavior.

Cathy Yonkers, Jupiter

Yanking Miller cartoon

an over-reaction by Post

Wiley Miller's wit and artistic skills, and his lampooning of political, legal, social and other bombast, are what make him great. His recent lapse of subtlety is far less transgressive than some of the tweets issued by our current Commander-In-Chief.

Terminating his cartoon strip is a vast overreaction to his comment, and violates his right to express his opinion. In describing Voltaire's beliefs, Evelyn Beatrice Hall famously said: "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

Please let Miller continue with his excellent commentary on our civil discourse.

Louis V. Ruffino, Delray Beach

NFL takes hypocritical

stances on Kaepernick, Hunt

The recent article, “NFL can live with Hunt, not Kaepernick,” highlights the divide in our country.

Colin Kaepernick's kneeling was to draw attention to unjustifiable incidents of police brutality, especially against black men. Kareem Hunt’s actions draw attention to violence against women. No matter what your personal perspective, both are divisive issues. I believe Kaepernick chose the wrong venue to express his concerns. As a country we must learn to do better. Not all police are prejudice, but some are and they need to be exposed, while supporting the many fine dedicated police that protect us.

Not all men accept violence against women but again we cannot blame all men for the deplorable actions of some men. Some men still put women on pedestals, but some women would trash all men for the actions of the ones who are violent towards women. There can be no acceptable excuse for violence against women.

The NFL has proven that violence against women can be forgiven, but a perceived lack of patriotism cannot.

Joseph Farricielli, Singer Island

'National emergency' declaration

a gift for next Dem president

As a Democrat, I am ecstatic that President Trump has declared a "national emergency" to re-allocate funds meant for the U.S. military to build his border wall. In doing so, he has established a precedent that the next Democratic president can use for gun violence and climate change.

Thank you Mr. President

Tom Walch, Jupiter