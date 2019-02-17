Environmental progress. Trump asks for it. Football has lost its thrill.

A long way to go

Jonah Goldberg recently wrote a column panning the New Green Deal resolution. This resolution calls for the United States to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions in ten years.

Mr. Goldberg states that “The free market hasn’t been given free rein, and over the last 40 years the free market and government regulations alike have made laudable environmental progress.”

While this is true, it really points out how bad things were, not how good they are now. It is good that our paints and auto emissions are not full of lead. It is not so good that drinking water still contains it. It is good that ExxonMobil has spent millions cleaning up Newtown Creek. It is bad that there is still an estimated 12 million gallons of waste oil to clean up and that the Newtown Creek Waste Water Plant overflows on an average of once a week, dumping 500 million gallons of raw sewage per year.

As for carbon dioxide emissions, the United States emitted 16.49 tons of CO2 per person in 2017, which is more than three times the world average of 4.97.

Improvement is good, but we have a long way to go if we want to protect our world for future generations.

Rob Thomson, Ocala

What comes around ...

It surprises me that the man who started, or at least perpetuated, the birther movement can complain about “presidential harassment.”

It is also surprising to hear him complain about being treated unfairly by the press. This man has slammed the press, and those who don’t agree with him, by using derogatory and inflammatory language over and over.

If he has a “Kick Me” sign on his back, he put it there himself. He doesn’t open his mouth without begging to be fact-checked.

The slogan of the Sixties has never been more appropriate, “What comes around, goes around.”

Greg Rose, Ocala

The thrill is gone

The football season has come to an end. It used to be worth the investment in time, but barely. No more. The thrill is gone, driven out by bad calls, missed calls, overtime coin tosses that randomly affect the outcome and incessant commercials.

Some sports enjoy a purity that football lacks, burdened as it is with controversy and ambiguity. Baseball is elegant. Golf is genteel and even has its own rules addressing honestly and civility. There is nothing pure or civil in football. The game lasts for 3 1/2 hours, give or take. The clock runs for 60 minutes with the ball in play approximately 12 minutes. The rest is “filler.” And, of course, the commercials with the phony smiles, genuine silliness and other forms of emotional pornography peddled by the attention merchants as high-octane fuel for the economy.

And when the game is over, the needle on my quality of life index does not move. Three and a half hours, just enough time to go to my wood shop and get busy. That always moves the needle.

Paul S. Collins, Ocala

Looney Toons president

I have sometimes heard it said of President Donald Trump that he is incomparable. But to me, the persona that most truly captures the essence of the man is the blustery Yosemite Sam.

You remember Sam. He’s the irascible toon usually dressed as a orange mustachioed cowboy wearing a 12-gallon hat and screeching in a high-pitched, gravelly voice.

Sam’s usual foil was Bugs Bunny (think Nancy Pelosi).

When Sam didn’t get his way, he would stammer, get hopping mad with steam coming out of his ears and grouse about them ornery varmints (the Dems).

In a typical plot, Bugs would dare Sam to step over the proverbial line. When Donald, I mean Sam, couldn’t resist the temptation, he would invariably fall off a cliff (think government shutdown).

Now, I know what you are thinking. Life is not a cartoon and Donald Trump is no laughing matter. Well, I guess that may be so. After all, the man is an insufferable cretin, absolutely shameless and without any redeeming social value whatsoever. Nevertheless, laughing at this blathering Looney Tunes president is about all that you can do sometimes.

Dennis Phillips, Ocala