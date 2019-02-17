No need to nix

I am shocked and dismayed that any newspaper would decide to drop “Non-Sequitur” because of a perceived obscenity. After all, aren’t comic strips basically graphic editorials? Take a look at most of them, really look at them and really read them.

That the news media, in view of recent events and attacks on the press — verbally and physically — should disregard the First Amendment, which protects not only freedom of the press but also freedom of speech, and decide to remove a comic after many years due to one overlooked comment which, as admitted, was too small to read when just reading the comic, is frankly disappointing.

No, this isn’t politics; in my opinion, this is a rush to judgment. The fact that I will not read “Non-Sequitur” in my Sunday paper will make my Sunday less thought-provoking and less interesting. I expected better of The News-Journal — after all, it continues to print Doonesbury.

In my opinion, The News-Journal is censuring what I’m allowed to read in my local newspaper. And if editors think children are the majority readers of the Sunday comics, much less coloring the “Non-Sequitur” comic strip, I think they’re misjudging readership. By the way, this is not the first “Non-Sequitur” Wiley Miller has done that could be colored, and I wonder just how many children did color them.

I have seen editorials, Letters to the Editor and more in the News-Journal that I have found offensive, disrespectful to people of different political or religious points of view, but I have never asked for those writers to be censored from future publication.

And are you saying that nothing has ever been published in The News-Journal that you didn’t want published — seriously?

Toni Anderson, Holly Hill

Right decision

I commend The News-Journal and Editor Pat Rice in particular, for the swift and entirely appropriate response to the profanity that appeared in the “Non Sequitur” comic strip on Feb. 10, even if the placement of that obscenity was inadvertent and nearly invisible, as explained by Rice in his Feb. 13 column.

Even though I seldom agree politically, I admire the dedication to our community and resolve to maintain a high-quality, family-friendly publication.

Also, I am very pleased that the “Non Sequitur” comic strip is being replaced by “Pickles.” My wife and I read it every weekday (sharing a few lighthearted chuckles along the way), and we’re looking forward to having Earl and Opal stopping by for Sunday breakfast, as well.

Keep up the great work!

Grady Lusk, Daytona Beach

Hiatus enough

I’m a Wisconsinite. But, for the first three months of each of the last five years I’ve escaped Wisconsin's weather to enjoy Florida. Part of the enjoyment has been The News-Journal.

I believe my 50-plus years working with dozens of daily newspapers as a staff member of high-ranking politicians qualifies me to assess their service to readers. I would have ranked The News-Journal among the best moderate-sized papers I dealt with. However, I found the Feb. 13 column “Why we’re dropping ‘Non Sequitur’” disturbing.

I’m aware The News-Journal doesn’t stand alone in its total rejection of “Non Sequitur.” However, the action others took is irrelevant. I see the issue as a matter of individually applied fairness. Flat out cancellation of the strip is unfair to cartoonist Wiley Miller and his faithful readers (I’m not one).

He didn’t cheat, maim or insult any single individual who is sheltered by a cloak of purity. The same measuring stick applies to his followers, most of whom probably wouldn’t have been aware of Miller’s blunder in the absence of all the publicity it received from the newspapers that chose to penalize him.

A Miller apology would have been enough. Based on my knowledge of the complicated themes of his past scatter-brained strips (his fans obviously enjoyed), I’m sure Miller is clever enough to concoct a strip that would convey his sincere regret for this serious, but not fatal mistake.

Are all who rejected “Non Sequitur” without sin? Do any believe in redemption? Perhaps a period in purgatory is in order for Miller and his New England characters. But, the chopping block is far too severe a penalty.

Sherman E. Stock, New Smyrna Beach

Maybe just a penalty

The News-Journal’s editorial published Feb. 13 stating that the “Non-Sequitur” comic published in Sunday’s paper contained a slur aimed at the president resulting in the paper dropping that feature took me by surprise. Fortunately I still had Sunday’s comic section and took another look.

Guess I felt like straining to make sense of the scribble was like having to play the old Beatles song “Revolution 9” backwards to hear evidence that Paul McCartney was supposedly dead. I don’t condone what the cartoonist did, yet I understand where it comes from. We have been drowning in civil discourse from the time our current president hit the campaign trail. He’s uttered so many lies and so many offenses that fact-checking organizations can barely keep up, yet he remains in the Oval Office while this otherwise entertaining and amusing cartoonist is bounced out of his career for one lapse in judgement.

Is this to be our America when the man in the highest office mocks the handicapped, is caught on tape making one of the most derogatory comments possible about women, and courts the enemies of this nation while continuing to label legitimate media as the enemy of the people?

Wiley is far from the only person who might want to yell something that resembles the comic's obscene statement from the depth of their lungs.

I think Trump has won over enough twisted minds already. Let’s get off this road to perverse fascism. Wiley deserves a penalty, but nothing as bad as total censure.

Lee Stuart, Ormond Beach

Keep start times

In regard to the notion of changing Volusia County School’s schedules let’s agree it is the most unnecessary idea ever. Changing starting times changes ending times. As a 30-plus year educator and coach in Volusia County, I know that if school starts at 9 a.m. practice will move from after school to 6:30 a.m. And if we’re not practicing, I’m going for a surf. Either way it’s the same.

You can’t cut 10 inches off one end of a blanket, sew it to the other end and have a longer blanket.

Time is something young adults need to understand. Rise and shine. Quit making excuses. Getting up is a most important life skill still.

Kevin Kehoe, New Smyrna Beach

Music and dance

I spent Saturday night, Feb. 9, at the great new event center in Deltona. There was a 20 piece swing band performing before a packed house. The event was sensational! The food was good; dancers danced to the music of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Count Basie music. It was a great evening , enjoyed by all.

I met folks from Crescent City as well as Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach . We need more great events like this . Congrats to City Manager Jane Shang, Mayor Heidi Herzberg and the city commissioners and especially Lucinda Guadio, The Center’s marketing manager, for her hard work putting this together .

Watch for Mardi Gras and Salsa evenings soon. Thanks , Deltona. What a great evening.

Bob Davis, Daytona Beach

Davis is president/CEO of the Lodging and Hospitality Association.

National emergencies

There’s been three real national emergencies: Pearl Harbor, 9-11 and Donald J. Trump, the failed “Apprentice President.”

John Alden, New Smyrna Beach

We’ve lost grace

I seem to remember from Sunday school that God was a merciful and forgiving god. Whatever happenedto all the God-fearing, church-going people who seem to have forgotten about having mercy and forgiveness for those of us who, 30-40 years ago, made stupid mistakes while in high school or college? I’m thinking about politicians, nominees,actors — yes, even those convicted for non-violent crimes, or those were found “not guilty” but were still demonized, like a young mother whose infant daughter died, somehow. And wealthy and once-loved celebrities who are attacked and accused, again of crimes of 30-40 years ago, and who have dozens of accusers “come forth” for dubious motivations (possibly money?).

I’ve always hated people kicking people when they’re down. And whether it’s the governor of a state, a movie and TV star, or anyone in our country we’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Right?

Thomas Meachem, Daytona Beach