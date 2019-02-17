The Ocala Star-Banner thinks Florida politicians are ripping off the long-suffering taxpayers with their underhanded — and clearly improper — treatment of the will of the taxpayers when they totally ignore constitutional amendments, which require that monies collected from specified activities be used for specified purposes approved and authorized by the voters. As clearly described in the Banner’s Feb. 1 editorial, the politicians seem to have become very adept at ignoring the will of the voters.

It would seem that such shenanigans are not are not limited to state politicians. If anything, the feds are even worse — all of ‘em, both the D’s and the R’s.

One that we have been hearing a lot about lately is the Highway Trust Fund. The Highway Trust Fund is running out of money and we need to do something to get it healthy again in order to be able to maintain it as well as our roads and bridges before the whole system comes tumbling down around our electric cars.

We are told that the ever-increasing improvements in mileage have resulted in significant decreases in the amount of federal gas tax being collected. There are all manner of interesting sounding options being discussed. We could convert the Interstate system to toll roads. We could increase the gas tax rates. We could tax vehicles based on the number of miles driven, which ostensibly preserves the “user pays” notion of highway funding that the per-gallon tax was originally intended to do). That would keep the electrics, hybrids, etc. from getting a “free” rides as is now the case.

When you stop to think about it, implementing all those great sounding things would only force our representatives in Congress to come up with even better ways to divert trust fund monies to their favorite projects. The whole highway trust fund conversation sounds remarkably like the conversation about the Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds. Other Trust Funds — like the Aviation Trust Funds — are also in financial trouble.

It seems to me that the only innocents involved are the long-suffering taxpayers, you and me.

What we seldom seem to focus on is how the monies from all those troubled trust funds is being spent. What has happened to the billions of dollars collected in the name of all those trust funds?

Well, take the Highway Trust Fund.

The first tax on gasoline was imposed in 1932. The “gas tax” as we know it (the Highway Trust Fund) was enacted in 1956 to provide for the long-term funding of the interstate highway program. The Federal Highway Act of 1956 was intended to be self-financing. The broad notion was that those who use the system should be the ones who pay for it. Not a bad idea.

But then Congress, in its infinite wisdom, decreed in 1982 that some of the Highway Trust funds should be allocated to mass transit. And then in 1986, Congress established the Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund and funded it with gas tax money.

In 1990 Congress increased the gas tax by 5 cents — from 9 to 14 cents per gallon. This time they handed half of the increase to the general fund, specifically earmarked for deficit reduction. The other half went to the Highway Trust Fund with a small part earmarked for mass transit.

In 1991, the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act extended the “gas tax” as well as a number of excise taxes that were part of the trust fund funding picture. The act allowed the states increased latitude on the types of things they could spend their share of the Trust Fund money on and specifically added a new trust fund (another one) called the National Recreational Trails Trust Fund.

For the two-year period beginning in1993, the amount of “gas tax” sent to the general fund for “deficit reduction” rose to 6.8 cents per gallon.

In 1997 the tax rose to 18.4 cents per gallon, which remains in effect today.

In a 2009 GAO report, we are told that for the period of 2004-08, the USDOT had total authorizations of $243.1 billion in Highway Trust Fund (HTF) money, of which some $78 billion was used for purposes other than construction and maintenance of highways and bridges. There is no reason to believe that the amount of HTF money siphoned off for extraneous activities has changed appreciably. It’s no wonder the so-called trust fund is coming up short of money.

We hear that the Medicare Trust Fund is likely to last until about the middle 2030s, the Social Security Trust fund until about the mid 2020s, and the Highway Trust Fund already needs a large infusion of new money to keep it alive. What do you suppose it is about “trust funds” that make them so susceptible to abuse?

Clearly “robbing” trust funds is a non-partisan activity. It happens under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Regardless of who does it, it is a downright outrage.

If we don’t wise up soon, and put TRUST back into our trust funds, at both the state and federal level, there won’t be any left. It is well past time that the U. S. Congress, as well as our Florida Legislature, to begin to demonstrating some honesty and integrity. Quit scamming the long-suffering taxpayers.

— James Bispo retired civil engineer and Federal Aviation Administration executive. He lives in Ocala.