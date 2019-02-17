Almost 17 years ago, I was standing next to my wife, holding her hand at the moment our little boy was born. I watched his head crown, and then I saw him come from my wife's womb into this world. That moment was the most amazing moment I have ever experienced. It was miraculous in a way that nothing else ever was or ever will be. My little child was no less a human being one day, one minute or one second before the moment he passed through his mother's womb than he was when he took his first breath.

Recently, Mario Cuomo, the governor of New York, under the guise of "women's rights," "a woman's right to privacy," and "women's reproductive health," signed into law a bill that makes it legal to kill a baby up until the moment just before he or she is born.

A little human being who, just like my little boy was, is just as human the moment before he or she passes through the womb as he or she is a moment later. She can have the back of her neck cut open, a tube inserted into her skull and then have her brain sucked out through that same tube — or a pair of surgical scissors can be inserted through the cut in the back of her neck and the "doctor" can cut her spinal cord — killing her.

The killing of a helpless baby is an unconscionable act. No justification, no label and no argument can make it anything less than the cold, calculated murder of a child. This act is no less reprehensible than the drowning of newborn babies by the guards in the Nazi concentration camps.

We may not be in New York, but New York is in America. We hold that in common. The acts made legal today in New York are acts that are legal in part of America. As an American I cannot be silent. I am compelled by my humanity, my moral character and my sense of justice to speak out. I cannot stand mute while any part of America allows the killing of innocent children. I have written to Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. I have written to our Gov. Ron DeSantis. And I have written to my Congressman.

It is not enough.

I will find more ways to speak out.

While we may disagree as to when life begins, if you think a baby is just as much a human being a minute before birth as he or she is a minute after birth, it is time to be heard.

Our country was born and shaped by those who spoke up and spoke out. What happened in New York can happen in Florida. Write your Senator, write your Congressman, write the President, write the Governor, march, attend a rally, speak up ... or stay silent and wait for the day when it happens here.

Life is a gift. It is not ours to take, it is ours to nurture, love, and care for. We don't do nearly enough to help women with unplanned pregnancies. If we wrapped our collective arms around them, cared for them and the child they are carrying, laws like New York's may have never come to pass.

Finally, those who cast their arguments in favor of this law as protecting women's rights, those who claim that the killing of an innocent child is justified in the name of women's reproductive health,” those who claim this is a woman's right to privacy, should remember that half of the babies killed by abortion ... are little girls.