Howard Academy will host a reopening and dedication of a newly redesigned museum and archives on Feb. 21. It is laudable Howard Academy has strived to maintain a historical record of the black community in Marion County.

Until 1930, the black population was dominant In Marion County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More important, historically, it was the sweat equity of enslaved persons that set Marion County on a positive economic trajectory. Capital derived from labor is the more important economic factor than the land. But this salient fact is missing from the historical narrative of Marion County.

The Star-Banner published an article, “Museums Tell the Stories of Marion County.” (Oct. 20, 209144). The county museums listed are: Museum of History and Archaeology, the Silver River Museum and Education Center, the Black History Museum in Howard Academy, and the Fort King National Historic Landmark and Heritage Museum.

The Silver River and Howard Academy museums are under the auspices of Marion County public schools. The city of Ocala manages the Fort King museum.

There should be one, inclusive county history. Which museum provides the accurate account? Who controls the narrative?

When you Google “Marion County historical museum” immediately the Museum of History and Archaeology tops the listings. Only in skimming, one might happen upon the others.

Howard Academy, the historic black school, provided space to preserve the story of black citizens and their contributions to the county. If the county’s museum had fulfilled this historic task, the burden would not rest solely on Howard Academy. You would need a magnifying glass at the Museum of History and Archaeology to find evidence of a black presence in our community, let alone the contributions enslaved and black persons added to the wealth and health of Marion County.

As there is a main library, a main museum should provide an accurate and integrated history of all who resided here. Subsidiary museums can house additional collections, but the main museum should be the primary source of historical record for Marion County.

As it is, some refer to the History and Archaeology museum as “the white museum” and Howard Academy as “the black museum.” Many in the county are satisfied with this status quo. If the main museum were truly inclusive, it would display equitably all who preceded the present. This would set a tone for future inclusion.

I was a trustees of Museum of History and Archaeology and sought inclusiveness but found resistance, not support. I nominated a county resident, willing to provide a history of the black community at a bimonthly museum presentation. The response was to question the person’s qualifications and delay, hoping it would die on the vine. After four months of promoting, the board wouldn’t even bring it to a vote.

Subsequently, I publicly addressed the issue before the county commissioners. They never responded. I followed up with the county administrator, who at least said a county lawyer should review the matter, who concluded that there was “a misunderstanding.” Is there a pattern?

The Supreme Court in 1954 ordered the desegregation of public schools “with all deliberate speed.” It wasn’t until 2007 when a U.S. District Court judge ruled Marion County finally reached unitary status, or racial balance within its schools, ending the desegregation lawsuit.

Local museums are not under federal auspices. It is up to the county to integrate its museum and to have one comprehensive narrative of the rich and complex of Marion County on display at its central museum.

Local county and city administrative bodies must demonstrate in deed, not endless rhetoric, how to make the main museum authentic of our historical legacy, not remain trapped in the past. This will attract, not repel, persons and businesses desirous of enriching their potential here.

Howard Academy should proudly and publicly celebrate its chapter of how black lives mattered then and now in Marion County. But the repository for the book of authentic local history must be the Museum of History and Archaeology.

— Emmett Coyne is a former member of the Marion County Historical Commission and a trustee of the Museum of History and Archaeology. He has taught courses on slavery and Reconstruction at Master the Possibilities, Senior Learners and volunteers with literacy groups in Marion County. He resides in On Top of the World.