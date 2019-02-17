The breadth of homelessness in our community was identified in a recent study by the Public Policy Institute of Marion County, which recommended a litany of steps necessary to better help the homeless and remove the bad actors from our streets. One step that can be taken immediately and deliver quick and important results is for the Ocala City Council to resurrect its plan to build a homeless pavilion, or “engagement center,” that was approved, then shelved, last year.

The PPI study, “Homelessness: The Long Way Home,” called for bold leadership, a comprehensive plan and new funding to tackle a problem that has plagued our community, particularly downtown Ocala, for years. Among the study’s recommendations is the creation of “a central access point” where homeless people can find respite, food and drink and access to a host of services and comforts otherwise unavailable on the streets.

The report reads: “While many services do exist to meet the needs of homeless individuals, their locations are scattered and the web of services is difficult for homeless individuals to understand and navigate. A central point where services of many types can accessed would create a more user-friendly and successful system for meeting the needs of the homeless. This central point could also be used as a hub for outreach services to assist in connecting homeless individuals to the services they require.”

Salvation Army Maj. Dwayne Durham, a strong proponent of the engagement center, noted that such a facility would also provide a place for the homeless to go during the day, rather than loitering on the square or around businesses.

The engagement center appeared to be a done deal last April when the City Council voted to spearhead its construction next to Interfaith Emergency Services. With $400,000 in Community Development Grant Block money in hand, it was ready to move ahead with the $508,000 project ... until it learned it would also incur about $80,000 a year in operations costs. Some council members balked, and the project was shelved.

With the PPI study in hand — and serving as a plan for dealing with homelessness in a coordinated fashion — the time is right to resurrect the engagement center. Besides giving homeless people a place to rest, there would be restrooms, showers, phone recharging stations and food and drink. Equally, maybe more important, such a facility would give those who work with the homeless a central location where they could assess them for physical and mental health issues, direct them to job assistance, provide them medications, and, ultimately, find them a place to live other than on the streets.

The study is right. There are a lot of services for the homeless in our community, but they are scattered and difficult to navigate. Having a place where the homeless can gather with supervision and where advocates can engage them is a critical cornerstone to any serious effort to address homelessness in our community.

The City Council should bring back the engagement center project and approach the county — again — about being a partner. City Manager John Zobler and the city’s homeless liaison, Dennis Yonce, are solidly behind the idea. The project’s details and design are hammered out. Now it is just a matter of the council taking the lead and doing what it was going to do in the first place.