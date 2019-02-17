For the Feb. 5 Ocala City Council meeting, a Playbill for the drama would have helped. How does a generic resolution for Ocala to be a “City of Peace” bring a 45-minute debate? It is only a resolution, a proclamation, a gesture, right? Not when conspiracy theories can distort everything.

Those requesting the resolution are a local group of Ollin Women International. According to its website, “Ollin” is an Aztec expression “that conveys intense and immediate movement,” like “all-in,” and that is how to pronounce it. You can find out all you need to know about Ollin online and its support of the “City of Peace” initiative.

Manal Fakhoury, a prolific local activist for peace, community, healing and reconciliation, presented the request for the group. I was proud to be standing with her and with dedicated community servant Dennis Yonce as each of us received a 2018 Mary Sue Rich Award for working to build a better, stronger community last fall.

However, Dr. Fakhoury is also Muslim. Fakhoury is de facto dangerous in conspiracy theorists’ minds. The word for such irrational fear is Islamophobia.

For example, a few years ago, she proposed a sister-city relationship with Ocala and her hometown of Ramallah on the West Bank, administrative capital of the Palestinian National Authority. Scandalously, she was personally smeared and vilified as if she sought to promote terrorism. It was one of the ugliest incidents of public humiliation of a citizen by elected officials in recent memory, shamefully dealt to one of Ocala’s most outstanding community leaders.

Yet Fakhoury is indomitable. She came cheerily before the City Council this January (Mayor Guinn was absent) to propose a “City of Peace” resolution. Council members claimed that they didn’t know enough about Ollin or the “City of Peace” initiative, requesting time to research the request. Fair enough.

On Feb. 5, Council President Mary Sue Rich returned to the “City of Peace” resolution. Opponents were present in the audience.

Councilmen Justin Grabelle and Jay Musleh quickly identified themselves as opponents of the “City of Peace” resolution and were joined by Mayor Guinn. Opponents also rose from the audience to address the council in public comment; even the chaplain set aside his official role to speak personally against the proposal. Councilman Brent Malever remained stone-faced, claiming to ponder, but likely checking wind direction.

Council President Rich and Councilman Matthew Wardell represented sanity, repeatedly asking: What was the issue? Rich was fuming and exasperated; it was a proclamation, like so many pro forma “whereas … therefore” declarations done all the time. Nothing was binding or objectionable. Yet peace was a battleground for roughly 45 minutes.

Opponents objected: “We don’t know anything about this group, and we don’t want the city to do anything they ask for.” As stated, you can learn everything about Ollin online in minutes, so lack of knowledge is not the real reason. If an objection is so passionate as well as implausible and unreasonable, then it is emotional reaction.

What was unsaid better explains the odd furor — perhaps some combination of two fear-driven conspiracy theories. First and foremost is Islamophobia, driven by the simple fact that Dr. Fakhoury is Muslim. It may be completely irrational and bigoted, but it’s sadly common. Secondly, there is the belief that anything about peace is tantamount to gun disarmament. Combine two fear-driven conspiracy theories and you have the mayor, two (maybe three) council members, and a group of citizens vehemently opposing a simple statement about peace for the city.

The City Council is going to try this yet again — a third try! They have already shown the clear need for such a declaration because irrational fear and simple bigotry have carried the day so far. May there be a change in hearts, minds, and spirits, a change for peace.

— Bruce Seaman is a Presbyterian minister, community volunteer and social justice activist.