The Legislature is getting ready to convene in a couple weeks, and Ocala’s hometown senator, Dennis Baxley, has been very busy. And he’s getting a lot of attention for his hard work.

Problem is, some of the legislation he’s working on not won’t make lives better in Ocala/Marion County, or anywhere else. One Baxley proposal would intentionally weaken voters’ ability to enact laws on their own. A second one questions not only long-settled science but disparages Florida’s science teachers and the way they do their jobs.

Needless to say, the 16-year veteran of the Legislature is once again a lightning rod — something seems to relish session after session.

Now, I’m not a scientist or a politician, but I’m married to a science teacher and I know politicians, including Baxley. Baxley’s bill, dubiously named the Educational Standards for K-12 Public Schools Act, calls on schools to offer “alternative” interpretations to “controversial theories,” specifically evolution and climate change. Seriously. Baxley wants our science teachers to teach that which is not science.

Ask the folks in Miami, Jacksonville, St. Augustine or Mexico Beach if they think climate change is controversial. The only controversy the people in those communities see is the foot-dragging and lack of action by people like Baxley as their cities flood more and more when the sun is shining.

It’s silly legislation that ignores well-documented science and wastes school and teacher time. It’s embarrassing.

The bill further demands “government and civics content shall strictly adhere to the founding values and principles of the United States.” It doesn’t explain exactly what that means or how to carry it out, but I’m guessing evolution and climate change are not part of the founding values.

Maybe most offensive is the fact Baxley didn’t even come up with this cockamamie idea. The Florida Citizen Alliance, a conservative group that has curried favor with Gov. Ron DeSantis, wrote the legislation. The group’s managing director, Keith Flaugh, says the bill is needed because current science instruction amounts to “political and religious indoctrination.” Sigh. Point is, Baxley is simply carrying water for another special interest group even though that water will not benefit the state or our community in any way.

A second bill of Baxley is proposing is the antithesis of representing we the people. It seems we have gotten too successful and too uppity in passing our own legislation through the constitutional amendment process.

The Percentage of Elector Votes Required to Approve an Amendment or a Revision measure, introduced by Baxley, would raise the threshold for passing a state constitutional amendment from the current 60 percent to a two-thirds majority — obviously, to stymie the citizenry.

Back in 2006, the Legislature got tired of the voters taking lawmaking into their own hands — you know, class size, a higher minimum wage and so on — and put an amendment on the ballot raising the minimum vote tally for amending the state constitution to 60 percent. And, yes, we passed it.

Thing is, we keep passing new amendments that the Legislature hates — saving endangered land and water, ex-felons getting the vote, limiting gambling expansion.

So hear comes Baxley — again, carrying water for the special interests that want to hold the people in check — with a plan to further disenfranchise the public from the governmental process.

Oh, and while the people would have to pass an amendment by two-thirds majority under Baxley’s bill, he and the rest of the Legislature would still only have to meet the 60 percent mark to get a measure on the ballot. No elitism there.

Sen. Baxley, give us a break. How about concentrating legislation that will help your community. Wasting teachers’ time by requiring them to present disproved theories and call it science and taking electoral power away from your constituents is not good public policy, let alone representing the people. In fact, it’s shameful misuse of the process.