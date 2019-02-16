There is a world beneath our feet that is a primary component to life itself. Soil and water don’t receive enough credit and are often misunderstood in modern day society, including our own neighborhoods. Soils are responsible for nutrient cycling, decomposition and regulating our water systems. Soil is also responsible for taking in waste products and recycling that waste within itself without affecting the health of the soil.

Recently, there has been an influx of residential homes being built, cities and towns becoming more urbanized and chemicals used on our crops, especially in South Florida. All of these influxes contribute to soil health, soil subsidence rates, soil function and its ability to adapt to modern changes as well as the quality of our water. We must make positive changes in our environment to improve the health of our soils, our environment and contribute to a more sustainable life. One way we can do that is by becoming aware of our soil and water systems.

It is astonishing how many homeowners are unaware of how much fertilizer to apply to their lawns and when and how to irrigate properly. With the population continuing to rise at a rapid rate and our water resourcing dwindling, it is up to residents to take responsibility for understanding the impact we create on our environment. Too much fertilizer can leach into our groundwater and contaminate our drinking water. Excess nutrients in our waterways can negatively impact marine life, recreation and human health.

We live in South Florida, it is damp, humid and sometimes the weather is unpredictable. In my own neighborhood, I have observed residents irrigating their lawn right before a thunderstorm. Why is this unnecessary? Well, it causes over irrigation, which can damage the lawn, waste water resources and have the potential to cause flooding. The growing season in South Florida, which is a period of consistent rainfall occurs between May-September of every year. During this period, it rains almost daily, by checking the weather forecast and staying mindful of what you are applying to your lawn, we can make a simple change to an environmental friendly practice. Good timing is essential to a healthy lawn. Understanding how fertilizer affects your soil and water resources can make a difference in your neighborhood.

Soil and water are two of the four things we cannot live without, besides air and sunlight. We literally could not breathe without our soils. Soil is so much more than “dirt” and is essential to daily life from the home we are living in, to the office we are working in, the food we put on the table, and to the shirt on our back. Half of the entire world’s population lives in structure built with soil. Soil cleanses our water, cleans our air and stores carbon as well as helps with the effects of climate change. Soil is a beautiful living resource millions of years old and is also known as the “skin of the earth”.

Together we can change the way we treat our lawns, understand our soil, and protect our water resources.

Editor's note: Berger is a graduate student at the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences' Everglades Research & Education Center.