The Daytona 500 is the most exciting final 20 laps in racing.

There’s a reason it’s called “The Great American Race.” It’s the crown jewel of NASCAR and the pinnacle of aspiration; a must-win for drivers, teams and owners.

As Jimmie Johnson once said, “The Daytona 500 is a career-winning race. It defines careers for drivers, crew members, crew chiefs and race teams. It has that power.”

It still has that power. Even as NASCAR tries to keep butts in the speedways’ seats and retain TV viewers, excitement always abounds when the green flag drops at Daytona International Speedway; more so when it’s the Daytona 500.

Fans should flock to the track this weekend. We have one of the world’s biggest sporting events right in our backyard. Sure, it creates brief traffic congestion, but it’s worth it once those stock cars start zipping around the tri-oval. It’s also a great local economic driver as restaurants and hotels fill up.

The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports, but the Daytona 500 is the most exciting final 20 laps in racing. We’re talking three-wide racing, cars mere inches apart at speeds nearing 200 mph, drivers laying it all on the line trying to make one last charge for the checkered flag, and — of course — the “Big One.”

This also will be the last look at restrictor-plate racing. They were first introduced in 1988, and have been much-maligned by racing purists who will be cheering their departure. But restrictor-plate nay-sayers shouldn’t get too excited. Among the rule changes is a new aerodynamics package that also reduces horsepower – and thus speeds. And it’s not just for Daytona Beach and Talladega, but intermediate tracks as well. The idea is to create more passing and drafting chances, and better competition.

Whether this is the right move for NASCAR remains to be seen, but it does sound like a step in the right direction. Two common complaints from fans are that racing has become boring, and that there are too many rules.

The first can — and should — be fixed. It’s the best way to keep current fans packing the seats or keeping the 60-inch flat screen tuned in, and the best attempt at capturing Gen Xers and millennials.

Unfortunately, the second one — the rules — will likely live on forever.

Another fan complaint has been teams riding — and sometimes crossing — that fine line between staying within the rule book and trying to make their cars the fastest on the asphalt. NASCAR is tackling that problem head-on, including disqualifying race-winning cars that break the rules and elevating the runner-up to victor. There also will be stricter penalties for cars that fail inspection prior to qualifying and the actual race, which can include ejecting team members, docking practice time and barring cars from trying to qualify if they fail three times.

NASCAR already has suspended three car chiefs — for Chase Elliott, Ty Dillon and defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon — for the 500 for repeated inspection failures before qualifying.

Once the green flag drops, however, die-hard racing fans — maybe even casual fans too — will be focused on the tires burning, sheet metal flying and 40 drivers with the single goal of leading the last lap.

Make no mistake about it; this is not just another race on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. It’s the Daytona 500. It’s The Great American Race.