Culture change

As a lifelong Democrat, I'm concerned by the insular nature of the local Democratic Executive Committee and the “group think” that takes hold when their anointed Gainesville City Commission candidates assume office.

Prime examples: Former city commissioner Susan Bottcher's Feb. 10 letter slanders Democrat Robert Mounts by implying he's racist and NIMBY for standing up to protect neighborhoods from the city's GNV RISE plan that would harm established neighborhoods, drive sprawl, not help poor residents and benefit only developers.

When faced with an overflowing crowd of opponents to the GNV RISE plan, Mayor Lauren Poe presumed to “school” citizens on Gainesville's racial history, some of whom are 40-year veterans in the fight for civil rights.

During the City Commission hearing on the unlimited noise permits commissioners previously voted to put forward, Commissioner David Arreola suggested citizens objecting to intrusive pounding amplified noise are racist.

It's time for a culture change in city government

Dick Stokes, Gainesville

Limit access to guns

My next-door neighbor, Joaquin Oliver, was murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. Evidence shows that fewer guns equal fewer deaths from gun violence.

Arming teachers will do nothing more than instill fear in students, and give kids in schools another way to easily access a gun. There have been several foiled school shooters who have claimed that the only reason they didn't follow through on their plans was that they didn't have access to a gun.

Let's use common sense and think about what it's really like inside of a school and how students and teachers really behave.

Linus Droschler, Gainesville

Work on inflation

If rich people loosened up their attitude on what makes the world go ‘round (Cabaret's "The Money Song"), they'd realize that more money would be in circulation if everyone had a "living wage.” They would buy more shoes and other items beyond food and shelter, supporting other jobs, thereby relieving localities from having to handle the problems of homelessness and poverty.

What worries me is that with having a higher minimum wage, the next thing you know the price of everything goes up, and we're back again to not being able to afford everything we need, like utilities and shoes. Sixty-eight years ago tomato soup was 10 cents per can. It is now $1 per can or more.

Just because my wages went up, my standard of living did not. I am still the same lower middle class slob struggling to pay tuition and buy decent shoes. Who is working on solving inflation?

June Littler, Gainesville

Poor investment

The United States has a 2,000-mile border with Mexico, a 4,000-mile border with Canada and 12,000 miles of coastline (90,000 miles of shoreline). If we build a wall at the Mexican border, the criminals will mimic North Africa emigrations and will likely find easier access to the United States via the sea or through legal points of entry.

Except for these points of entry, it is extremely difficult for freight trucks to enter the United States from Mexico. On the other hand, boats and planes can carry heavy payloads to unprotected areas close to the shoreline.

So, if you close one door with a border wall, you open others. I would be happy to give the president $5.7 billion for security, but it needs to be a comprehensive and smart solution to land, sea and air vulnerabilities. A border fence is a poor investment and will not make us safer.

Jonathan J. Shuster, Gainesville

