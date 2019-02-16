Also, Green new deal, let's work together

More guns in schools not the answer

Florida Senate Bill 7030, recently advanced by the Senate Education Committee, supposedly deals with school safety. In reality this bill is dangerous. More guns in our schools is simply not a solution.

With the tragedy of Parkland, Sebring, Orlando and so many other communities haunting our memories it’s time to take bold action. Stand up to special interests like the NRA and craft solutions that keep dangerous weapons of war, weapons that have taken dozens of lives in a matter of minutes, out of reach.

I know mental health often comes up in these discussions. I welcome lawmakers making a greater investment in mental health services. In Volusia County we have seen services scaled back at Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare facilities, and crisis centers could always use more resources.

By all means invest in mental health while also taking a critical look at closing loopholes and restricting access to weapons which have no place outside a war zone. Children shouldn’t have to worry about something happening to them at school. And people shouldn’t have to worry when they go to a movie theater, a concert or a club.

Be bold. I hope this bill and any other which says that more guns in schools is a solution will be rejected immediately. No to S.B. 7030!

Christian Gowan, DeLand

No fossil fuels?

If, God forbid, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal becomes reality and we eradicate fossil fuels, let me provide the schedule of a typical day in the future:

I Wake up, go to start coffee maker (sorry, it’s not there, totally made with petroleum products); tired, I'm off for a shower (sorry, pipes to bring only cold water are produced using petroleum-based products, i.e. fossil fuels); OK, I’ll just brush my teeth (sorry, toothbrush and toothpaste both made with fossil fuel byproducts); then I’ll just get dressed to go to work (sorry, all my garments are a product of fossil fuels, even colored cottons); I'll just have to go to work naked (sorry, car, bicycle, sneakers, skateboard, etc. are byproducts of fossil fuels).

I guess I’ll just stay home and hope taxing the rich will allow me to live a normal life, or should I pack up and move to Venezuela and live out my dreams?

Howard J. Smith Jr., Ormond Beach

Work together

During the State of the Union address, President Donald Trump asked Congressional Democrats to own the urgent issue of illegal immigration with him. Then in the name of the American people, the federal government could come together and fight for national sovereignty. If this actually happened, it would be a powerful signal of unified strength in Washington for all to see, boosting every aspect of American influence across the world.

However, I don’t think this worthy goal will be reached. It seems plain enough to me that Democrats disdain the idea of making America great and actually want an open border that brings crime, drugs, disease, gangs and endless numbers of illegals into our country. Why would they want these terrible things? Because they’ll use this scorched-earth political tactic in an attempt to defeat Trump in 2020.

By listening to Democrats, I understand that ending the Trump presidency is the overriding mission of the fanatical left and their media co-conspirators. But radical partisanship will bring neither victory nor honor to the Democratic Party. As patriots, we must all put America first.

Joe Fieldus, Ormond Beach