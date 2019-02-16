Lawmakers ‘smoking bad grass’

EDITOR: Thanks for the opinion page. I agree with most of the content and I like to see contrary points of view. I agree with most of what you have said about the Legislature leadership. Do they have a financial interest in the charter schools? In my view not one penny of tax money should go to the charter schools. They state that they are a "for profit" enterprise. So let them sink or swim on their own and stay very far away from public tax money we pay for schools.

Nothing can be done about "developers," as they have bought the "government" and control what happens to the land. I am old and I remember St. Augustine and North Florida from 35 years ago when we moved here to escape what happened in South Florida.

We were in the yacht business in Fort Lauderdale and it was important to us to be close to brokers. We didn't like what we saw happening there and could do nothing about it.

We read The Record, slim as it is now, watch the "tube" for the news and watch PBS to have some idea as to what's happening around the world and in Washington.

Our leadership in Washington has no idea as to what happens in most of the world. Having spent my life working at sea, I have seen and lived in many of the countries talked about, and seen life as lived by the common man. Our leadership is "smoking bad grass!"

Keep up the good work and don’t let the bastards drag you down!

Capt. Norman Dean, St. Augustine