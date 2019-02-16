The 2019 legislative session hasn’t even started yet, and there’s already a hot contender for dumbest statement of the year.

At a meeting of the state House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education last week, committee chairman Rep. Randy Fine vowed to shut down the University of Central Florida following a scandal over the misuse of state funding.

You read that right: Shut down the nation’s largest university. For at least five, maybe 10 years.

The Brevard County Republican later told reporters he was engaging in “hyperbole” and didn’t mean it. We watched the video of the committee meeting, and he looked and sounded more than serious to us:

“I’d like to make very clear where I am,” Fine said to a UCF representative who was appearing before the subcommittee. "I believe we are stewards of the taxpayer money. And we are obligated not to fund organizations that refuse to steward that money in an appropriate way. If this was a private business that I owned I would shut it down. So my question to you is this: I’m working on a 5- and 10-year potential shutdown of the university. And so how much money ... do you believe you would need next year, if next year was the first year of a 5- to 10-year shutdown because the university refuses to put in place appropriate corporate governance?”

Later, when an incredulous Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (a Democrat whose district includes UCF) asked Fine if he intended to make good on that threat, Fine refused to answer — and then cut off Smith’s attempts to follow up.

There’s no doubt that UCF leadership must be held accountable for misdirecting $84.7 million in “excess operating funds,” including $38 million that went into the construction of a massive new academic building, and $32.7 million that had not yet been spent. That displacement allowed UCF to use leftover money the state might have otherwise have reclaimed or redirected for a grandiose new building, according to an investigative report delivered in January to the state Board of Governors.

Four administrators, including the chief financial officer, have already been shown the door. Other university administrators who knew, or should have known, about the illicit transfers should face consequences as well for this massive act of deception.

But Fine was advocating an act of malfeasance that’s exponentially worse. Even a temporary shutdown would cast a shadow on nearly 300,000 degrees awarded over five decades, wipe out more than 13,000 jobs and imperil the future of its 66,000 students. Those students and employees aren’t guilty of anything.

People took Fine’s threat seriously because he wields so much power over the state’s higher-education budget. His bizarre statement was an abuse of that power, and an indication that he might have a personal vendetta against one of Florida’s prize assets.

If Fine was just pontificating, he was irresponsible. If he was serious — well, that’s insane. Either way, House leaders should consider whether Fine still belongs in a position of such power.