I am a native of Jacksonville and grew up in the Springfield area. I have been married to my Wife Katherine for 47 years. we have 4 children, 5 grandchildren and one expected in July. I graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and studied Transportation and Logistics at Florida State College.

I spent 50 years in the transportation industry. At the age of 29 I became Vice President of Gator Freight-ways, then went on to be Vice President of another company and President of another company I helped start. I retired from UPS Freight as the Manager of the domestic freight, air freight, and ocean freight combined facility.

From 2009 thru 2012, I spent time speaking at different conservative grass roots rallies in Washington DC and other states with the Tea Party Patriots National Organization before becoming involved in local political interests.

I am a Faith based Conservative and believe in the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. I support Limited Government, Free Enterprise, and Lower Taxes.

I have lived in different areas of the district since 1979.

Main reasons for my campaign: Promoting public safety is my number 1 position.

Next, to be a representative of the people, one who serves the people, not one who tries to "govern" the people

And finally, to have an open door policy. I will hold "town-hall" type meetings on a quarterly basis and listen to the people tell me what they want instead of me telling the people what I want to do.

Have you ever been arrested, sued or filed for bankruptcy? If yes to any of these, please provide details. No.

What is your major accomplishment in public life?

I have a few I feel are major accomplishments in public life. I will share one. In the 1990's, I was approached by the District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church to organize a District Organization of the United Methodist Men in the Northeast Florida region of the Florida Conference. The Jacksonville District was the second largest District in the Florida Conference, and the only one with no active organized district Men's Group.

Over a period of one year, I visited every United Methodist Congregation in Northeast Florida (48 total) and spoke about the importance of men becoming leaders in the Church. When we held our first rally, more than 600 men representing all 48 congregations in NE Florida attended. From that beginning the group grew for several years, and it helped a lot of men re-focus on their life. It made many men realize the importance of being a leader in their local church, neighbor hood, and the Spiritual Leader in their home.

1. Dredging. Do you support or oppose deepening the St. Johns River to 47 feet?

YES

There currently are no funds set aside for mitigation. Should there be?

Yes, In a project of this nature, it would be prudent to have funds set aside in case.

2. What should Jacksonville be doing about the thousands of failing septic tanks? Many of them are polluting tributaries of the St. Johns River?

Septic tanks and other contaminants pouring into the natural water tributaries and/or the environment should be addressed. We have heard for years politicians running for office state they will fix the infrastructure and it doesn't seem to happen. There are ways to tackle this issue, even with the request of Federal assistance in funding to resolve this dangerous menace to our communities.

3. Should emails to and from City Council members be readily available on the city’s website?

I would support local government communications between elected officials concerning things of daily business, be as transparent as possible.

Would you support similar changes that can be made to help provide information to the public?

Yes. One of my main goals when elected is to have quarterly "Town-hall" type meetings in different ares of the district to inform the citizens of what is before the council that directly affects our district, as well as share other issues that may indirectly affect the district of things going on in other areas.

4. If someone credible said you were breaking the Sunshine law, what would you do?

I do not intend to be caught up in a situation such as this. However, should it happen I would immediately submit, voluntarily, to an investigation and or inquiry into the issue to either confirm the allegation, then correct it, of deny the allegation and continue on with the business of representing my district.

5. Jacksonville has about 200 deaths per year from suicide and about twice that number from overdoses. What should the city be doing to counter mental illness and substance abuse?

Mental illness is something that local government should engage in to provide programs of assistance to people who suffer from this sickness. If existing programs are not working, then we need to look into other avenues to assist people who actually are suffering from this.

Drug abuse is different. There are many reasons people get caught up in this lifestyle of addiction. The City Council can certainly assist here if there are agencies that can deal with the problem from a position of making a difference. I feel the religious community, the city government, business community, and the health industry should have a very guided educational program to teach people the horrors of such addiction in an effort to prevent people from getting into this problem. That being said, there is never going to be a total solution to end this. As long as we have a "politically correct" approach to trying to change the heart of mankind, and we continue to move farther away from the God based fundamentals this country was founded on, we will not as humans be able to eliminate this. I do support what ever support system that works to reduce / eliminate this drain on our culture.

6. What are some of your solutions for stemming Duval County’s state-leading murder rate?

Again, this is a problem that has plagued mankind from the beginning of recorded history. The first thing I would do is make sure the JSO is properly funded so that they can be staffed with as many officers as necessary. Second, I would stand behind JSO to have more "reaching out to the neighborhoods" where these crimes occur on a regular basis. But the JSO cannot do this alone. We need involvement from members of the neighborhoods to step forward. We need courageous people to take back their neighborhoods by standing up to the people who commit these violent crimes. This is a HUGE request and one that is not going to get any results until we have made effective efforts to assure the citizens that the JSO is there for them. When people do stand up, and we don't have enough resources to support them, they get hurt, threatened, or even killed, then support from the other citizens will go out the window. The City Council or the JSO cannot stop crime. However, the proper support from these agencies to the citizens in these neighborhoods, is to me, a good place to start.

7. Two hurricanes revealed the extent of Jacksonville’s flooding issues, from storm surge along the waterfront to flooding after heavy rains. What sort of plans do you support to address these issues?

I am not sure how to address storm surge. Different storms have different approaches to the area they affect. If they all came from one direction, perhaps this would be easier to address. There are agencies with engineers who are better equipped to deal with these type disasters. We learn a little from every new instance.

Proper planning of communities and or structures built along the waterfront is a good place to start. We have had building codes improved over the years as we incur different types of damage issues related to storms and flooding. We still have a long way to go to address thew inadequate infra-structure issues we have due to storm surge and flooding. The City Council needs to be as proactive as possible in making sure we are funding all areas of the needs of the city in the most appropriate manner possible.

8. How important is Downtown to Jacksonville to you?

Very Important. Visitors coming to our city need to see a vibrate urban core.

Do you support more independent funding for the Downtown Investment Authority?

I support finding as long as we get results from it. We fund many things, study many things, and fail to act on many things. We need to be sure the people appointed to serve on the DIA are qualified people who can offer real solutions, not just some buddy or pal of an elected official, who is there because of WHO they know instead of WHAT they know.

Do you support giving developers breaks on increased property taxes?

I have no problem with reduced taxes to developers as long as the development is a good plan that is good for the community as a whole and there is some type of benefit to the city, as well as not impacting the citizens in a negative way. I do not agree with just giving tax breaks and no one wins but the developers. In exchange for the incentives, I would require the developer to give back to the community in some way. Benevolent programs, sponsors of Community Outreach aimed at developing our youth to become productive members of our society, education grants, etc. are good ways developers can partner with the community as a payback to the reduced tax incentives. I do feel as the development stabilizes and becomes profitable, these entities should at some point participate in the tax contributions as the citizens do.

9. Northwest Jacksonville and other urbanizing neighborhoods have a variety of issues ranging from crime to a lack of jobs and grocery stores. What programs do you support that address any or all of the issues?

Unfortunately, crime, many times is what drives the other elements of jobs and businesses out of neighborhoods.This is why I am so passionate about funding the JSO so we can get a handle on crime in neighborhoods. Once this is done, I think businesses would be willing to look at coming into neighborhoods, which would bring in jobs both full time and part time. Jobs add value to any area as well as help keep people off the streets and out of trouble.

10. Do you see areas where the city and the Duval County school district can collaborate?

Absolutely. Many school buildings are on city property. There are many things at many locations that require attention that have been ignored for some time. I have already been working with the newly elected School Board Member in this district on ideas she has to bring the City Council and the School Board together in partnerships to assist the educational process in our city. There are safety issues at many schools that need to be addressed by the Safety Dept of the COJ and I will make sure these are identified and addressed.

11. How can the city best collaborate with nonprofits? For instance, how important are after school programs and summer camps for needy kids?

I think there are many things that can be done to collaborate with non profits. After school programs, especially in areas more susceptible to crime, really need assistance. I think we need to reach out to the faith based community members, local area businesses, and neighborhood associations to come together with the COJ and establish programs that really work. If they do not work,. then they need to be replaced and not just started and then abandoned.