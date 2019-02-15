To the letter writer who extolled the virtues of Barbados and their environmental practices, I have to make a few observations.

One is that Barbados is, basically, a resort island with little to no manufacturing. If the writer is old enough to remember the U.S. in the '60s and early '70s, she would recall rivers in Ohio catching fire and smokestacks belching noxious clouds into the air day and night. The federal government, prodded by reasonable environmentalists, even started a famous ad campaign, highlighted by a Native American looking at the despoiled landscape and ending with a tear trickling down his cheek. Very powerful imagery.

Our country has done a great job cleaning up its act and can do better still. At the same time, the government promoted in schools the concept of not littering, figuring that a younger generation would grow up not littering, and would chide their parents for throwing litter on the ground instead of finding a trashcan. Littering is the issue, not what we make our straws out of.

Brian Hurley, West Palm Beach

Remembering when

minstrels didn't offend

Why is it so important what the Virginia governor did in the 1980s when he was young man? Do we not have more important issues in this country to focus on?

I am in my 70s and remember when minstrel shows were a form of entertainment, not meant to make fun of people but to imitate some very well-liked entertainers. In the past, imitation was considered the most sincere form of flattery.

I wish people would stop finding something wrong with everything and work on finding mutual respect.

Carol Bell, Juno Beach

Calculations show globe's

warming is man-made

To discover whether global warming is caused by humans, I used a calculator, U.S. Government data, and an internet “zero-dimensional” climate model based on the solar constant, Stefan-Boltzmann constant, and effective values of earth’s albedo, electromagnetic emissivity and temperature.

Simple calculations show almost all of earth’s 1.4°F rise since 1880 is attributable to decreased emissivity caused by heat-trapping gases produced by humans. As a check, satellite measurements of the earth’s electromagnetic radiation show large spectral gaps, not present in solar blackbody radiation, and at absorptive wave numbers of the atmosphere’s five major heat-trapping gases. Unbelievable? Check it with the internet and a scientific calculator.

Max Planck in 1900 explained the electromagnetic spectrum of blackbody radiation, the first discovery of quantum physics. He didn’t receive his Nobel Prize for 18 years, and Albert Einstein, whose 1905 photoelectric effect was the next quantum breakthrough, didn’t receive his for 16 years. It took years for physicists to admit quantum physics existed. They just ignored it.

Thought I’d ignore global warming, but I can't.

James Schueler, Jupiter