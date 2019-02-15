After 34 days, the president reopened government. The right was split on this. Some feel President Donald Trump caved and lost face. Some think he showed leadership in ending the longest shutdown in history. But those on the right who think it is wrong to hold 800,000 government workers hostage for a wall have remained silent.

We have work to do America. When facts are dismissed for political expediency, we have ourselves to blame. Today, illegal immigration numbers are down dramatically. Most illegals here now overstay their visa. Walls in remote areas need constant surveillance or they quickly become ineffective. These are the inconvenient truths our president ignores and are suppressed in his demand for a wall.

But America must face facts. We are ignoring that our president is becoming more dangerous as the Robert Mueller investigation concludes. The wall is simply another diversion from the inescapable. To misquote Will Rogers, "People are beginning to feel about this presidency like when the baby gets ahold of a hammer."

We’d better start demanding Congress fulfills its obligation of checks and balances on the executive branch or something valuable will end up broken and thrown on the trash heap.

Andy Crossfield, Lakeland