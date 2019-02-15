Alachua County Commissioner Mike Byerly was right when he said the county’s process for selling Camp McConnell was “shady.” The County Commission badly bungled the process and is now belatedly trying to make amends.

Jeer: The commission and others involved in the purchase and sale of the camp, for failing to solicit bids for the property and then agreeing to sell it possibly for less than its cost before reversing course.

In 2017, the county won an auction to buy the Micanopy-area camp from a YMCA group for $1.03 million. State Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, threatened to sue unless the county turned over the contract for the 212-acre property to him. Commissioners refused, saying they planned to allow other parties to bid on it.

On Tuesday, the commission voted 3-2 to open negotiations to sell the property to Ocala-based Basecamp Ventures, which made a starting bid of $500,000 along with an agreement that a conservation easement be put on the site. Commissioners Chuck Chestnut and Byerly voted in dissent.

“We did not establish a process for people to submit plans or ideas. We left everyone confused and in the dark,” Byerly said. “Someone took it upon themselves to submit a plan unsolicited, and now we’re saying, ‘Oh they were the only responsive bidder.’”

The Sun subsequently found connections between Basecamp and Perry, who said that he offered advice to Basecamp but wasn’t otherwise involved. On Thursday, commissioners thankfully decided to reopen the bidding process.

They might have delayed things enough to prevent a camp from opening there this summer, but it's more important to make a fair and transparent decision.

Cheer: County and city of Gainesville commissioners, for agreeing to merge the districts of the Gainesville Community Redevelopment Agency into one.

The 10-year, $70 million plan would allow increased property tax revenue in growing parts of the districts to be directed toward redevelopment projects in areas that most need them. The plan also resolves a dispute between the commissions by sun-setting the CRA in a decade and capping the amount it collects.

The ticking clock should provide urgency to use CRA funds to help revitalize east Gainesville neighborhoods. A city meeting this week showed the challenges facing residents there such as a lack of close proximity to grocery stores.

Commissioners voted 9-2 in favor of the plan, with Byerly and City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos in dissent. A new agreement must return for a final vote.

Jeer: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, for no longer keeping his wealth in a blind trust to avoid conflicts of interest.

Scott, R-Fla., used a blind trust during his eight years as governor. He said Monday that he would stop doing so and just report his assets in annual disclosure forms required of all members of Congress.

The blind trust actually had a questionable impact, with a New York Times report finding that the $73.8 million investment account had “been blind in name only” because Scott had several ways to maintain knowledge of its holdings. Scott now seems to believe that he doesn’t even have to act like he will avoid conflicts.