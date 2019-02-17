Christine F. Arnold died peacefully Wednesday, February 13th at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor, Maine, with her daughters Elizabeth and Stephanie by her side. She was born in Calais, ME. on November 13, 1936 to Charles and Roberta (Crowe) Bailey. She grew up in Princeton, Maine and Hartford, Conn. Christine graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1954. She married David “Butch” Arnold on February 5, 1955. They spent 54 happy years together, living in many places including Japan, California, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Maine, Alabama, Michigan and Florida. They made many, many wonderful life-long friends along the way. Christine raised her children until they were older and then she worked as a secretary along the many stops in their life. One of the things her family is most proud of is how she rebuilt her life after David died on September 19th, 2009. He was the love of her life and her constant companion and losing him was truly devastating. Her love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and puppies (Penny and Molly) kept her going for many years. When she wasn’t visiting family in New England during the summers, she lived in Leesburg, FL. She rebuilt her life in the home she and David had fallen in love with, and bought in Cypress Creek. She began following new interests such as bowling and shuffle board and she continued with the activities she had shared with David such as the community boating trips. She maintained friendships with their mutual friends and made many new friends of her own. Her neighbors in Cypress Creek loved the energy, joy and humor she brought to their many gatherings. Christine leaves behind four children: a son Jonathan and his wife Gabrielle, daughter Kristen and partner Rebecca, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Stephen, and daughter Stephanie and her husband Daniel; Eleven grandchildren: Adam, Zachary, Morgan, Scott, Jacob, Rhiannon, Haley, Bailey, Adrienne, Walker and Sadie; and five great-grandchildren: Jase, Connor, Karlee, Lachlan, and Kira. She is survived by her brother Donald and his wife Pat and her brother Rodney and his wife Margaret and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscowen, N.H. We will meet by David’s columbarium at 12:45 pm and move to the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. to remember Christine. A light reception will be held at Alan’s Restaurant in Boscowen immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.