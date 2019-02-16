Robert "Neal" Tucker passed away Jan 23rd 6pm surrounded by his family. Neal was along time mechanic, business owner and car enthusiast. Neal is survived by wife Susie of 33yrs. Sons Steven and wife Tracey, Billy and wife Donna, daughter LaDonna Tucker. Grandchildren Shannon, Allison, Trevor, Bodie and Olivia. Great-grandchildren Felicity Ann, Xander, Lucian and Aili. Memorial Service will be held at Lake Eustis Christian Church, 315 E Orange Ave, Eustis, FL at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation.