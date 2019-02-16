Frank M. Pemble, Jr. born June 5, 1925 in Leesburg, FL and died February 14, 2019. He was baptized and attended First Baptist Church of Leesburg. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in February of 1943. He married Lillian Boyd in 1946 until they divorced in 1970. He married Ann Ferran about 1980 and they lived in Punkin Center, Howey. She died tragically on July 4, 1996 in Steinhatchee, FL. He then married Elizabeth Hayter in 1998 and moved to Sunnyside in Leesburg. Elizabeth “Betty” died February 7, 2017. He owned and operated the family business that began in 1920 until his son, Gordon, bought the business in 1978. His two sisters preceded his death, Ann P. Golden of Orlando and Margaret Joyce “Peggy” Pemble, the long time missionary. He is survived by two of his four children, Frances Deems and Gordon Pemble; four grandkids and seven great grandkids. His service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg at 10:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL