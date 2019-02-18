Jimmy Wales cites 'urgent' need for watchdogs

SARASOTA — An entrepreneur lauded as the 21st-century Gutenberg for revolutionizing the worldwide distribution of knowledge is lately more concerned about what’s happening closer to home. And at age 52, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wants to reverse the collapse of community news.

“I worry a lot about local journalism, local media. It’s been really devastated in lots of places,” Wales said backstage before his Ringling College Library Association Town Hall appearance Monday at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota. “And that’s really important because I feel like democracy really depends on local news media.”

A self-described World Book Encyclopedia geek growing up in Huntsville, Alabama, Wales created in 2001 what would evolve into a sensation. That's when he unveiled Wikipedia to be a free online encyclopedia that anyone could access with the stroke of a keyboard. Banned only in Turkey and China today, Wikipedia is the world’s fifth most-visited website. It has been translated into 270 languages and features more than 40 million articles — just 5 million of which are in English.

Wales told his audience that Wiki — which means “quick” in Hawaiian — owes its success to its nonprofit status, which is operated by the Wikipedia Foundation. He said the operation receives the bulk of its support from small donations in the $15 range. Its most recent fundraiser generated $100 million, with $30 million of that plowed back into an endowment fund to ensure its sustainability and “to keep Wikipedia safe.”

It took years for the platform — which is edited largely by volunteers — to build its loyal following. Perhaps its biggest wake-up call occurred in 2005, when a Wikipedia entry stated that John Seigenthaler, newspaper publisher and former assistant to Attorney General Robert Kennedy, “was thought to have been directly involved in the Kennedy assassinations of both John, and his brother, Bobby.”

A pallbearer at the funeral of the latter, Seigenthaler blasted Wikipedia as being “populated by volunteer vandals with poison-pen intellects.” It would be hobbled by other memorable lapses in quality control, such as reporting the false deaths of senators Edward Kennedy and Robert Byrd and singer Miley Cyrus. A college dropout named Ryan Jordan claiming to be a theology professor was promoted to administrator and allowed to edit hundreds of articles before being unmasked and kicked out in 2007.

Wales says the vetting process is much tighter today, thanks largely to administrators elected by “a community” that prefers a “calm, thoughtful, reflective, neutral approach to things as much as possible.”

“Those administrators are subject to checks and balances. I always compare it to good municipal government,” said Wales, who lives in London but powered his speedboat from a home in Clearwater to reach Sarasota via the inland waterway. “You want it to be safe for your grandmother to walk down the street without being accosted, and you want to be able to criticize the mayor without getting thrown into jail … And we’ll make mistakes, like all democracies.”

Wales’ says his latest project — WikiTribune — was inspired by what passes for news back in Huntsville.

“My parents … effectively don’t have a hometown newspaper anymore. It’s published three days a week and it’s published out of Birmingham and they’ve only got I don’t know how many reporters locally. The amount of coverage they get is so little that nobody’s really paying attention.

“You don’t know what kind of corruption starts happening, what kind of disintegration of the values of the community starts happening. For me, that’s one of the most urgent things, is for us to figure out how to bring back journalism, how do we get more money flowing to journalists.”

For now, the WikiTribune has no staff, no ads, no paywall and, like Wikipedia, relies on volunteers to supply and fact-check news copy aggregated from at home and abroad. He hasn’t developed a business model yet “but I’m having fun working on it.” The key to maintaining reader trust, he says, is by freezing out commercial sponsors. He also says data-mining by search engines ultimately doesn't serve the public interest.

“I go to Google News, but I'm logged out, because if you’re logged in, they learn which stories you like or don’t like and they start to feed you more of the same, and I feel that keeps you in sort of a bubble,” Wales says. “And there’s something valuable about the idea of the old newspaper, where you just open it up and you … don’t know what’s going to be on the next page.

“If they just see that I’m obsessed with a certain topic, and they just give me more and more stories about that topic, I’m probably not going to be very well-rounded.”