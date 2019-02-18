New projects also include construction and expansion.

A new discount retail store is coming to Ocala as the company, Five Below, makes a big push into Florida.

While Five Below may sound like a cold snap is coming, it's really a play on the discount store's promise to sell everything for no more than $5. The Ocala store will open in the Gaitway Plaza, 2701 SW College Road. The store's sign went up last week in the location between Bed, Bath and Beyond and Ross, and a banner underneath states the grand opening will be March 29.

The Ocala store is one of at least 15 in the state preparing for a grand opening. The chain offers a wide variety of items, including toys, tech and clothes. The first Five Below opened in 2002 in Pennsylvania, and the chain now includes more than 700 locations in 33 states.

Pumping iron

An estimated $3.5 million renovation is underway at the Marketplace of Ocala which will convert the former Winn-Dixie location at the shopping center into a Gold's Gym, according to permit applications filed with Ocala's Growth Management Department.

The more than 47,000-square-foot location is part of the nearly 75,000-square-foot center located in the 4400 Block of Northwest Blitchton Road. The work includes a new roof, interior demolition, new ceiling, walls, floors and a new heating and cooling system, the application states.

In December, Healthy Ocala Investments LLC purchased the shopping center for almost $2.28 million from Ocala Improvements LLC. Healthy Ocala Investments is a subsidiary of Ocala's Waldrep Enterprises LLLP, which formerly operated a dairy in Ocala.

A noble pursuit

Nobility Homes, the mobile and modular home manufacturer based in Ocala, hopes to expand the manufacturing capabilities at its location at 3741 SW Seventh St.

The company, established in 1967, hopes to build a nearly 12,000-square-foot building at its 35.5-acre facility overlooking Interstate 75. The new building would serve as a mobile home assembly building, according to an application filed with the city.

The new building would join the main, almost 79,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The property also is home to other buildings, including office and storage space.

No estimate of the project cost was immediately included with the application, which is under review by the city.

Skin in the game

Water's Edge Dermatology, which operates more than 30 dermatology offices in South and Central Florida, is planning to build a 4,260-square-foot, stand-alone location in Ocala. The planned building would add to a burgeoning area off State Road 200 busy with construction.

Water's Edge will occupy a location between Southwest 46th Court and Southwest 48th Avenue, between the future locations of Vystar Credit Union and a Tire Choice center. Those projects are under construction, as well.

The Water's Edge project is under review by the city. The dermatology chain has two other locations in Ocala. It was not clear on Monday if the company will operate three locations in Ocala.

Notable transactions

• Wild Frontier Campground at 3101 NW 16th Ave. sold for $7 million in January to Wild Frontier RV Resort LLC of Davenport, according to Marion County Clerk of Court records. The deal included the current 11-acre campground previously owned by Wild Frontier Condo Developers LLC and a 20-acre parcel next to it formerly owned by Ocala Land Investment Group LLC. Before the sale, there were plans to expand the campground.

• South East Professional Center at 2437 SE 17th St. sold for almost $3.3 million to 2437 SE 17th St. LLC of Gainesville, according to clerk records. The center, which is home to TD Bank was sold by Henry A. Ehlers.

• A small shopping center at 2400 NE 49th Terrace just off East Silver Springs Boulevard that includes a Kay Jewelry and a Great Clips sold for more than $3.2 million in January to Daisy Ortega Villanueva of Vallejo, Calif., from Hutton Ocala MT, according to clerk records.

• The Day's Inn at 5751 E. Silver Springs Blvd. sold for $2.45 million on Jan. 17 to Laxmi Hotels LLC of Odessa from Anand USA Inc. of Boyton Beach, according to records.

• Ocala's Hamlet Construction, which specializes in natural gas, water and sewage line construction, recently sold to Miller Pipeline of Indianapolis. A purchase price was not given.

