Volusia County Republicans will elect a new chairman on March 12, Vice Chairman Marilyn Ford announced Monday.

Ford is acting chairman because of the death of Tony Ledbetter on Feb. 13.

According to party rules, a new election must be held at the next regular Republican Executive Committee meeting.

“While we are still grieving for our loss of our leader and friend, he would want us to move forward quickly to continue the work of our Republican Party in Volusia County,” Ford said.