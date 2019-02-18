Volusia County and its 16 cities have identified more than $762 million worth of road, sidewalk, water and bridge projects that an extra half-cent sales tax would fund over the next 20 years if it's approved by voters during a special election in May.

Included on the preliminary list are more than 100 road projects. Dozens of dirt roads would be paved for the first time, while busy thoroughfares like State Road 44, Williamson, LPGA and Howland boulevards, to name a few, would be widened, expanded or see intersection makeovers.

The list also includes more than 30 projects intended to combat flooding and improve water quality, as well as some new ideas, such as a $35 million plan to rebuild Daytona Beach's antiquated Main Street bridge that is costly to maintain and is sometimes closed due to repairs.

The list is slated for review and discussion by the County Council during its meeting Tuesday.

"You can see from this list that that there are a lot of issues that need to be taken care of," said County Chair Ed Kelley. "These are issues that over the next 20 years need to be fixed."

The plan is for the list to be posted on the websites for each city and the county prior to when the mail-in ballots are due to be returned by May 21. The list will also be the focus of a series of town hall meetings planned for March, which will be used to determine which projects should be completed first.

By that time, the list as it appears now, could look a little different. DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar, who chairs the mayors' round table meetings where the sales tax plans have unfolded over the past year and a half, said his city and others are still hearing from residents about what they'd like to see added or removed from the priorities list.

"This is an important element," Apgar said. "The public needs to know and understand how that money will be used and spent."

The majority of city and county officials see a half-penny extra sales tax as the only way to quickly address road shortfalls and water infrastructure needs at a time when funding has not kept up with growth.

The sales tax would generate more than $40 million a year that would be divided among the cities and the county based on population size. Volusia County, which is responsible for maintaining the most miles of roads, would receive the bulk of the money (nearly half) while Deltona and Daytona Beach would receive the next-largest amount at 11 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Smaller cities like Daytona Beach Shores, Orange City, Oak Hill, Holly Hill and South Daytona would all receive less than 2 percent.

Since many of the cities' main thoroughfares are county roads, Kelley said collaboration between government bodies is important when it comes to earmarking funding priorities for the proposed tax.

"We can team up and work together and make the funds go a long way in fixing the issues that exist right now," he said, adding that some projects on the list would take decades to address otherwise. "If the people agree to the sales tax, we will be able to go to get this stuff done today rather than 15 years from now when (construction) costs go up."

Here's a glimpse of some of the projects on the list:

Widen sections of Williamson and LPGA boulevards on the east side of the county. The list also includes widening sections of road nearby, including portions of Dunn Avenue, Hand Avenue, Tomoka Farms Road and Tymber Creek Road.Improve intersections along S.R. 44 in New Smyrna Beach and DeLand.Widen sections of Howland, Saxon and Providence boulevards and Doyle Road in Deltona; widen and expand portions of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Orange City; widen Dirsken Drive in DeBary.Widen Plymouth Avenue and Orange Camp Road in DeLand.Improve county-maintained sidewalks ($9 million).Pave dirt roads at more than 80 sites through the county ($19 million).Replace the Main Street bridge in Daytona Beach ($35 million).