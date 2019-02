U.S. Rep. Val Demings will deliver the keynote address at the Sarasota County Democratic Party's annual Kennedy-King fundraising dinner.

Demings is an Orlando Democrat who previously served as the city's police chief. She was first elected to Congress in 2016.

The Kennedy-King dinner is Sunday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.