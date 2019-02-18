Writer of Ruth Bader Ginsburg biography to speak in Sarasota

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to return to the mahogany bench Tuesday after her cancer treatment, amid a fresh alignment of the court and with at least 20 cases in the legal pipeline related to the unsettled — and perpetually unsettling — topic of abortion.

Irin Carmon, co-author of a 2015 biography about the diminutive and diligent justice, believes it won't be long before Ginsburg, 85, appears in the chamber wearing an accessory that has made her legendary: "the jabot with scalloped glass beads." This glittering neckwear atop her black robe is a signal that she has written an opinion going against the majority's decision.

"The next year or so is going to be very significant when it comes to abortion rights," Carmon said in a phone interview. "It seems quite likely that the court is going to revisit the question of how much states can regulate abortion clinics out of existence. We may well see that dissenting collar."

Carmon, who will speak next month at a Sarasota fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, was driving from New York to Washington, D.C., on Monday to watch Ginsburg resume her seat. Her book, "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," is aimed at millennial readers as a companion piece to the wildly popular Tumblr posts created by her co-author, Shana Knizhnik.

By now, even Americans who shun social media have seen the iconic graphic portrait of Ginsburg sporting a tilted crown, although they may not recognize the nickname, "Notorious RBG," as a play on the name of the late hip-hop artist known as the Notorious B.I.G. Such cultural productions, along with two recent films — "RBG" and "On the Basis of Sex" — have ignited a cross-generational glow of admiration and adoration for Ginsburg's words, deeds and memorable sense of style.

"She didn’t come on the Supreme Court planning to be the voice of dissent," Carmon said. "It's important to see the arc of history here. That's the essential paradox: how unlikely it is that she would be a celebrated dissenter, this ladylike, grandmotherly, tiny figure."

The biography traces Ginsburg's legal philosophy from her days as a law student and professor who experienced job discrimination as a woman and a mother. One formative case she took on for the American Civil Liberties Union Women's Rights Project involved Air Force Capt. Susan Struck, who in 1970 faced the choice of aborting her pregnancy or accepting a discharge from the military.

"Ironically, abortion was still illegal almost everywhere in the United States," Carmon wrote. "Military bases were the exception."

In 1972, Ginsburg filed a Supreme Court brief on behalf of Struck's right to refuse to terminate her pregnancy. "Men in the Air Force," she argued, "are not 'encouraged,' on pain of discharge, to avoid the pleasures and responsibilities entailed in fathering children."

The Air Force changed its policy, and the case was dismissed as moot. Six weeks later, the decision came down in Roe v. Wade, striking down laws against abortion in all 50 states. Ginsburg took the position that such a sweeping opinion, based on privacy rights, would prolong controversy instead of resolving it — which lost her some support among feminists.

"She thought the decision went too far, too fast. She has always believed in incremental change," Carmon explained, and felt that "a more measured approach would have forestalled backlash. She would have liked to have seen the location of abortion rights in the larger context of women’s freedom.

"These are deeply contested issues for a reason," Carmon added.

Most court-watchers agree that the replacement of retired Justice Anthony Kennedy by Brett Kavanaugh increases the chances that Ginsburg will be making minority arguments in any cases involving reproductive rights. While this might not have come naturally to a legal scholar who built her career on finding areas of consensus, Carmon noted that Ginsburg is "not a static figure," and pointed to her well-known words on the history of legal disagreement: "Dissent speaks to a future age."

A classic Supreme Court dissent, Carmon said, came in the 1856 Dred Scott decision, which denied citizenship to human slaves and helped spur the nation toward a civil war. It was the passionate losing argument that most Americans now find more compelling.

"The idea of dissent," Carmon said, "is that perhaps now the court isn’t ready, or the country isn’t ready, but you’re making the best argument you can about how the law points in another direction. The dissents allow us to see that at least some people saw it that way, at the time."