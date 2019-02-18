Ian Fitzgerald Deal, a sophomore, faces a charge of sexual battery.

A University of Florida student was arrested Sunday morning after police said he raped a woman Sunday in the UF Keys Residential Complex.

Ian Fitzgerald Deal, 19, a Jacksonville native from Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on a charge of sexual battery. UF spokesman Steve Orlando said in a text message Monday morning that Deal is enrolled at UF as a construction management sophomore.

Sunday morning, Deal was invited back to the woman's apartment to hang out, a UF Police Department arrest report said. The woman told Deal she did not want to have sex.

Deal later grabbed her by the neck, flipped her over, and started taking off her clothes, police said.

Deal then pushed the woman's face into a pillow and raped her, according to the report. She reported to police that she repeatedly told Deal to stop.

Once Deal finally stopped, police said, the woman called law enforcement.

Police later found Deal naked and asleep in the woman's bedroom. He told police he and the woman had consensual sex.

When police asked for more details, Deal requested a lawyer.

Deal was booked into the Alachua County jail Sunday morning and has been trespassed from the Keys Residential Complex. He is being held on a $270,000 bond.

Orlando said he couldn't discuss any potential UF disciplinary action taken against Deal because of student-privacy laws.