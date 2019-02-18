MOUNT DORA — Graduate students from the University of Central Florida’s School for Urban and Regional Planning will be conducting research for a Master Plan study of the Mount Plymouth-Sorrento Community Redevelopment Agency on Saturday.

Students, professors and county staff will be stationed at three intersections conducting a walking-road audit to identify infrastructure deficiencies and general community health needs in the Mount Plymouth and Sorrento communities. Lake County’s Department of Geographic Information Services, in conjunction with the UCF’s Department of Information Technology and Resources, have developed a comprehensive survey mechanism for the students to use on their mobile phones as they assess the study area.

This will be the first time that Lake County has leveraged mobile technology as a platform for field surveying purposes, according to a press release from the county. Students will evaluate the intersections of State Road 46 and County Road 437, on the east and the west of the CRA, as well as the intersection of SR 46 and County Road 435.

The county is inviting community residents and business owners to attend and provide feedback and ideas that will help students develop a comprehensive assessment of critical pedestrian and community-related issues. Each station will be manned and operated by UCF professors and county staff, and comment cards will be available for soliciting feedback.

For more information, contact the Community Services department at 352-742-6540.