About 90 people gathered to rail against what they called a “fake news emergency.” A dozen Trump supporters mixed into the crowd and shared in tense exchanges that occasionally prompted police intervention.

DELRAY BEACH — Competing chants of “Build that wall” and “No wall, no hate” echoed from the center of the city as dozens of dueling pro- and anti-President Donald Trump protesters crowded a downtown street corner Monday evening.

About 90 people gathered at 5 p.m. to rail against what they called Trump’s “fake news emergency,” referring to the president's announcement Friday declaring a national emergency to free up monies for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Within minutes, however, a dozen Trump supporters wielding megaphones and Trump flags mixed into the crowd and shared in tense exchanges that occasionally prompted police intervention.

Stephanie Alvarez, a 25-year-old anti-Trump protester from Boca Raton, watched two people come within inches of each other, shouting incoherently at one another.

“I’ve been to a few protests and this is the only one I’ve been to where I’ve actually felt uncomfortable and looked around for police presence,” Alvarez said.

On the other hand, Gary Cisco, a Trump supporter from Delray Beach who held a “Build the Wall” sign, said the tension was “normal.”

“It’s great that the tension is here,” Cisco said. “Though we find that liberal Democrats are generally more aggressive.”

At least 10 Delray Beach police officers surrounded the corner and watched the scene unfold. At one point, a Trump supporter called an officer over to intervene because she said a woman “pushed a sign” into her.

The Trump supporter declined to give her name to a Palm Beach Post reporter.

An officer walked over and told the women to stop shoving one another with signs. “If it gets hostile, I have to end (the protests),” the officer said.

The groups spent an hour at the northeast corner of Atlantic and Swinton avenues before breaking apart before sundown.

The rally against Trump’s emergency declaration was one of many nationwide demonstrations on Presidents Day, but one of several in South Florida as Trump spent the day at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and his golf club in suburban West Palm Beach before traveling to Miami for a speech on Venezuelan unrest at Florida International University.

As protesters sounded off, Trump remained quiet on the issue. The national emergency declaration did not factor into the numerous tweets the president issued over the Presidents Day weekend. The foreign policy meetings the White House said Trump engaged in during the three-days he spent in the southern White House dealt with China trade and tariffs. And on Monday, the crisis Trump addressed was the political and humanitarian one in Venezuela.

The message calling on activists to march on downtown Delray Beach blasted the national emergency declaration as “an illegal power grab from an unhinged man to push his racist, dangerous policies.”

Reaction to Trump’s declaration has been drawn along partisan lines, with some exceptions. His supporters on the right have applauded the action they say was necessary to provide funding for the border wall he made a key campaign issue in 2016. It has also drawn censure from progressive critics — and ideological conservatives, too — who question the validity of his national emergency claim and say the declaration sets a dangerous precedent for unchecked executive powers.

“He has a lot of power and he’s abusing it,” said protester Shirley Herman, of West Palm Beach. “I’m afraid for our democracy.”

The anti-Trump protest was organized by a small Delray Beach group that has peacefully converged at that street corner every Monday evening for 14 years. They call it the “peace corner,” said Ann Fonfa, an organizer. “They followed us here for cause trouble,” Fonfa said of the counter-protesters on Monday. “But we’re still showing our neighbors we mean business. There’s a lot more of us than there are of them.”

Touting signs that read “Trump is our emergency,” “Dump Trump, No Wall ” and “Make America Kind Again”, the protesters cried “Lock him up,” a riff on Trump’s campaign call to arrest 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

“He wants a dictatorship in this country,” said Cathy Groene, of Delray Beach.

At times, the dueling protesters would yell at one another in unruly displays that caught the attention of media and police.

Elida Hoyle, of Deerfield Beach, took part in one of those exchanges. The same Trump supporter who declined to give her name to The Post used a megaphone to chant “Build the wall,” while Hoyle stood within inches of her crying “Lock him up.”

“I know they say when they go low, we go high, but ugh,” Hoyle said. “They think we’re wimps and we’ll just back down. But we won’t.”

