Every third Jacksonville street light will be turned off and one-third of each remaining light painted over to dim the city against air raids.



Civil Defense Chairman Francis P. Fleming said similar precautions were being taken in other major Florida cities.



Street lights remaining in operation will be painted so light is directed only downward and not above the horizon of the lamp, Fleming said.



Civilian Defense Corps Cmdr. A. E. Brown said street lights and traffic signals would remain on even under a Signal Blue alert -- signalled by a constant alarm whistle of two minutes duration. Vehicles would be allowed to travel under Signal Blue alert under approved dimout lighting. All other lights, except in exempted plants or industries, would be blacked out under Signal Blue.



Signal Blue preceded and followed Air Raid Signal Red, a series of short, sharp blasts over a five-minute period. Signal Red was the general public alarm system. Signal Yellow was to trigger precautions in schools, key industry and among Civil Defense personnel.



Meanwhile, the Duval County Rationing Board prepared to issue War Ration Book 2, which all persons would be required to have for food purchases after March 1. The books would be available at 109 precinct distribution offices, many in public schools.



James W. Spratt, rationing board chairman, said instructional material would be available at each location. Volunteer members of the Block Leaders Service would man the stations.



Also on Feb. 18, 1943:



Fletcher High School at Neptune Beach and Oceanway and Woodstock elementary schools in Jacksonville had exhausted supplies of heating fuel and were expected to close. Lake Shore and Venetia schools also faced closing because of problematic fuel delivery.



Acting School Superintendent J.W. Gilbert appealed via long-distance telephone to the Petroleum Administration for War in New York City for fuel allotments to keep 28 other oil-burning schools in operation.



The Jacksonville Bar Association and Chamber of Commerce teamed with the Community War Conference to sponsor an all-day forum on juvenile delinquency.



In San Francisco, New York Yankee outfielder Joe DiMaggio enlisted in the Army for the duration.



Bill Foley was a Times-Union reporter, editor and columnist for more than 40 years. He’s best known for his quirky columns about Jacksonville and Northeast Florida’s history. He wrote this series of Millennium Moments columns in 1999 leading up to the year 2000. Foley died in 2001 at age 62.



