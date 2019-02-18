White countertops in the lobby of a tire shop? It's a bold move, but one that the Tire Kingdom chain is testing in its new "store of the future."

The chain this month unveiled a shiny prototype at 3615 Northlake Blvd., an unincorporated area just east of Interstate 95.

The 6,800-square-foot repair shop includes several hundred thousand dollars worth of equipment, such as laser readers that test tires' tread depth. The Tire Kingdom store also features a sleek waiting area with gourmet coffee, along with a sales desk on a white countertop.

That color choice might prove untenable in an operation where grease and grime are part of the job, acknowledged Bill Shull, a division vice president at Tire Kingdom.

"As we open more stores, we'll continue to refine this model," Shull said.

One feature not included in the design is air conditioning in the repair bays. There are fans, but during the summer mechanics will suffer through the heat.

"It can be 100 degrees in here," Shull said.

While many merchants have tested stores of the future amid a difficult retail environment, the challenges facing Tire Kingdom aren't as dire as those threatening big-box retailers and department stores. Shull says demand for tires and oil changes isn't going anywhere.

The Tire Kingdom chain launched in West Palm Beach in 1972. These days, the chain is a unit of TBC Corp., the Palm Beach Gardens-based owner of the Midas, Big O Tires and NTB Tire networks.

Tire Kingdom's tallest task these days is finding workers in an era of 3 percent unemployment. Young workers who have turned away from "middle-skill jobs" that don't require a college degree but pay well.

"Our biggest challenge is human capital," Shull said.

