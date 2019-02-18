Structured securities are so complex that perhaps 1 in 100 investors who acquire them understand them. They are sold based on investors’ fear of loss rather than their potential for competitive market returns. Structured securities are available in many guises from CDs, to exchange-traded funds to annuities. They have one thing in common: the investor trades a significant part of potential gain for limited protection from a market decline.

A structured CD (SCD), like an ordinary CD, has a maturity date, often 3 to 6 years in the future. Unlike a traditional CD that pays a fixed interest-rate, the amount the investor receives at maturity is tied to the performance of a stock index like the S&P 500.

Unlike ordinary CDs, these SCDs have market risk; that is, if the market declines, investors may lose some of their principal. For example, it may only protect the investor from the first 10 percent drop in the S&P 500. Also, unlike a traditional CD, how much an investor will receive at maturity is unknown.

Typically, the investor would receive a portion of the S&P 500’s price return but none of the dividend return. As dividends have historically amounted to as much as 40 percent of the S&P 500’s total return, this is a significant disadvantage. Many SCDs also have a “cap.” A cap limits the total amount of the investor’s return no matter how well the index does over the security’s life.

To crystallize these issues, let’s look at one real SCD: It has a 5-year maturity; provides at maturity 100 percent of the price return of the S&P 500; absorbs the first 28 percent of loss should the index have lost value at the SCD’s maturity.

An analysis by the management firm AllianceBernstein indicates that there is an 80 percent chance that this SCD will underperform the S&P 500 with a median underperformance of 12.4 percentage points. The analysis also shows it’s likely that investors in this SCD would earn 6 percentage points less than with a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. Even if there was a 5-year market decline they would likely earn 4.5 percentage points less.

A Fixed Index Annuity is a structured security that is sold by insurance companies and is very similar to an SCD. Recently, some companies have developed flexible products that allow investors to select the percentage of loss protection they receive, from 10 to 25 percent. The more loss protection, the less maximum return potential. Often, annualized returns are capped at between 3 and 9 percent.

Structured securities are not a replacement for direct investments in stocks. They are closer to a fixed-income investment, albeit a complex one with a poor risk/reward ratio. Only the most risk-averse investors should consider them.

All data and forecasts are for illustrative purposes only and not an inducement to buy or sell any security. Past performance is not indicative of future results.