MOUNT DORA — An overnight traffic shift is scheduled this week along State Road 46 as traffic moves onto newly built lanes.

The shift will be on the north side of the roadway from Veranda Way — east of U.S. 441 — to Round Lake Road. The traffic shift will occur from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. To prepare for the shift, S.R. 46 from U.S. 441 to Veranda Way will close Wednesday. Traffic will be detoured via Wolf Branch Road and Round Lake Road.

Moving traffic in both directions onto the newly built lanes allows crews to rebuild the south side of S.R. 46.

This activity is part of Wekiva Parkway Sections 3A and 3B, which began in October of 2017. Work is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2020.

Go to www.wekivaparkway.com for more project information.