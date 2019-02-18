UPDATE

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported Monday night that suspect Sylvano Leslie II, 17, turned himself in at the Daytona Beach Police Department. The other suspect, James Powell, 15, also known as “Budha,” is still being sought.

The earlier version of the story follows

A 45-year-old Oak Hill man was shot early Sunday in an argument with some uninvited guests who showed up at a party at his home, Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The shooting, which reportedly occurred around 1 a.m., left Joel Tatro critically injured, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of East Church Street. A confrontation occurred when four juveniles arrived uninvited to the home where the adult victim was hosting a party for his high school children, investigators said.

The four juveniles were told to leave but one of them refused. An argument started and shots were fired at the man, who was struck in the neck, Williams said. The juveniles fled the scene.

Two suspects are sought: James Powell, 15, also known as “Budha,” and Sylvano Leslie II, 17, are being charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of two juveniles wanted in the weekend shooting of an Oak Hill resident.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said $5,000 will be offered for information about the location of Powell and Leslie II – who are suspects in the shooting.

“You don’t have to tell us your name. Just tell us where we can find these suspects,” Chitwood said.

The victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition, Williams said.

Sheriff's Office detectives continue to investigate the shooting, which is not considered a random act, Williams said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these teens is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office via 911. Or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or report it online: www.northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com

