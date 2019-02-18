The proposed contract has already attracted attention in the community.

Sarasota County School Board Members will vote Tuesday on a new contract for Superintendent Todd Bowden that could extend his tenure by four years and require votes from four out of five board members to fire him rather than a simple majority.

The contract already has spurred significant public reaction, largely on social media. A poll on the Herald-Tribune’s education-themed Facebook group showed that more than 95 percent of about 75 poll-takers wanted School Board members to vote no on Bowden’s new contract. School Board Members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson have led the charge online and in public against the contract.

Much of the reaction to the proposed contract centered on its creation. School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin drew up the contract prior to the School Board’s Tuesday meeting with little advance notice to the other board members. Some said that was standard procedure, while others disagreed with the proposed terms and the sudden scheduling of the vote.

Along with the four-year extension and super-majority requirement to terminate the contract, the document would also give Bowden an incremental salary raise each year, eventually increasing his current $197,000 base salary to $222,000 in the 2022-23 year. The contract would also provide Bowden with a $12,500 annuity each year.

Early in his tenure, School Board Member Shirley Brown was sometimes more critical of Bowden when compared with Goodwin and Caroline Zucker. She drafted Bowden's initial contract, she said, because she was chair of the board at the time Bowden was appointed. She noted that she chose the lowest salary possible for Bowden at the time, from a range of $185,000 to $225,000, because she said she was not initially pleased that he had been hired. She was the only School Board member to vote for a different superintendent candidate at first.

"I sat in a room with the attorney and I made these decisions," Brown said. "I'm sure that other board members would have been more generous in the contract than I was, but they let what I did stand. I negotiated the terms of the contract."

Ziegler disagreed with that characterization, noting that the board had had extensive input and public workshops on the superintendent contract in 2016 before it was drafted. It was only certain terms like salary, within a pre-approved range, that Brown was directed to decide on her own, Ziegler said.

But this process, Ziegler said, in which the board is to workshop and vote on a document in the same day, is unusual.

“If we want to make some fine-tooth changes, the normal process would be, let’s workshop it, discuss it, bring it to our attorney and have them bring it back for ratification at a formal board meeting,” Ziegler said. “Why the rush? And to do it without any board input is inappropriate.”

While Brown may have initially wanted to hire another superintendent candidate, she spoke highly of Bowden's work with the district since then and chalked up disagreement on the board over Bowden to politics.

"I think he's done a lot of good things to move our district forward and the police force is one of them," she said, referring to the district's creation of an internal police department for campus security.

"The principals like what we've done," Brown said, referencing raises negotiated for teachers last year and the district's increasing grade from the state. "The operations are running smoother, except for the politicization of the board."

Yet Brown's viewpoint was not echoed by some teachers who contacted the Herald-Tribune on Monday. Four teachers reached out to the Herald-Tribune, some wanting to speak anonymously, about why they opposed the contract. Some pointed to the number of assistant principals that Bowden increased when he first became superintendent, saying the district had simply added more bureaucracy. Others cited a need for more public input on the contract.

Brookside Middle School teacher Nick Kohler said the contract had been completed "behind closed doors."

"I don't begrudge the guy the salary — I think he deserves a very fair and good salary," Kohler said. "My concern is the four-year contract that will make him virtually unfireable. No one else in Sarasota County has that — every principal, assistant principal, district administrator, they all work at the whim of the superintendent."

Kohler said Bowden has been unpopular among his teacher colleagues. He said he has rarely seen the superintendent at schools and has only met him once.

"I haven't heard a single good comment about him at all and I've never heard that" about any other superintendent, Kohler said.

Although Brown said she would not discuss how she would vote before Tuesday's meeting, she sounded fairly convinced that Bowden deserved the contract.

"This is what I see — if he gets the raises, he will be making after six years still within the range that we agreed that we would hire him for," she said. "People are saying that a lot of this was done in the back, but it wasn't. This is the way you do it."