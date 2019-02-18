SARASOTA — Two Sarasota city commissioners in their annual evaluations of City Manager Tom Barwin gave the top administrator low ratings for various job responsibilities, but remained silent on Barwin’s past extensive use of his personal email to conduct official business, which resulted in a recently settled lawsuit.

Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and Commissioner Hagen Brody both stated Barwin fell “below their expectations” or “significantly below expectations” — respectively — regarding his ability to provide sound and operationally achievable guidance on items presented to the City Commission, according to city documents. Ahearn-Koch, who provided multiple ratings for each portion of the performance review, also stated Barwin “meets expectations” on the same question, while also giving Barwin a low rating for providing a table of organization on annual budgets.

Brody, who was far more critical of Barwin, gave him a “below expectations” rating on five of the 17 questions commissioners were asked to evaluate, including Barwin’s ability to display accountability for his decisions and actions, follow up with commissions on assignments and propose a balanced budget. In the comments section of their score sheets, neither mentioned the lawsuit that accused Barwin of breaking state public records law by failing to produce city-related discussions from his private email account as part of numerous public records requests. The suit was settled earlier this month for $30,000, with Barwin declaring he did not violate the law. The city’s insurance carrier for such cases paid the settlement fee and also covered the city’s legal costs of $25,000, city officials have said.

Brody's performance evaluation was not included in supplemental documents for Tuesday's commission meeting, but he provided them to the Herald-Tribune.

Brody told the Herald-Tribune Monday he plans to discuss the reviews at the commission’s Tuesday meeting, but likely won’t mention the email scandal. If he does, however, it would be the first time a commissioner has addressed the matter in a public forum. Mayor Liz Alpert in a prior interview with the Herald-Tribune has defended Barwin, while other commissioners either declined to comment or never returned calls seeking comment.

“We have dedicated watchdogs in our community that hold us to a pretty high standard in all areas of governance including" adhering to the state's open government laws, Brody said when asked by the Herald-Tribune about the email matter. “It was under the city manager’s exclusive purview to deal with this issue and he did so through proper channels, but there was nothing nefarious uncovered, and it’s over and done with. I’m sure he’s learned something from it, adjusted best practices, and we’re moving on. But again, I’m focused on the big issues that improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Michael Barfield, a paralegal consultant and president of the Florida American Civil Liberties Union, filed the suit last September, following revelations in August that Barwin extensively used his personal Gmail account to conduct city business — a charge Barwin has vehemently denied. Since the suit was filed, lawyers representing Barwin produced nearly 3,000 emails from Barwin’s personal account that could be considered public records. The messages dated back to 2012, when Barwin was appointed city manager.

Brody mainly took issue with what he called Barwin’s lack of prioritization of pressing issues, such as homelessness, water quality and the city’s aging infrastructure, compared with renovations to the Bobby Jones Golf Club, Brody said.

“I think the way we’re going about it is financially suicidal and puts at risk the long-term viability of our municipal course,” Brody said of a planned $16.7 million, 45-hole renovation of the club.

The commission in December voted 4-1, with Brody dissenting, to move forward with the transformation of the deteriorating club, including replacing the antiquated irrigation system, adding a $3.4 million clubhouse, creating a golf development center, rebuilding all the greens and significantly expanding the driving range. Brody advocated a cheaper option of keeping 27 holes and using the extra space for other amenities that are less costly to maintain. Brody doesn’t believe the course, which has been losing players annually, will generate enough revenue to be self-sufficient and cover the cost of renovations, he said.

To pay for the renovations, nearly 140,000 rounds of golf must be played each year, coupled with a fee hike most members of the public agree with, city officials have said. It’s not an impossible feat for the improved club to attract that many players, although rounds of golf have decreased nationwide, officials have said. In 2017, 79,228 rounds of golf were played at the club, which likely will require an estimated $650,000 subsidy from the city’s main operating fund to close an expected budget shortfall. The courses in 1997 saw their peak rounds of golf at 164,000, according to city documents.

Brody, who last year also gave Barwin a dismal rating, wants to discuss the reviews of both Barwin and City Attorney Robert Fournier, who fared well with commissioners on his review. A public meeting is the only opportunity commissioners can confer about the performance of the two charter officials since state Sunshine Law prohibits them from discussing city business privately, Brody said.

“It’s important we have a transparent, open dialogue about their performance at a noticed public hearing,” Brody said.

Alpert and Commissioners Shelli Freeland Eddie and Willie Charles Shaw gave both Fournier and Barwin average to high ratings for their work.

The reviews also included nearly a dozen anonymous evaluations from employees of Fournier and Barwin — most of which were positive.